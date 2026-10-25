Schools shut, officials' leaves cancelled: Odisha steps up preparedness as severe cyclonic storm nears Andhra coast

The Odisha government has intensified its preparations for a potential cyclone threat, placing emergency teams on alert and ordering officials to remain at their headquarters as a very severe cyclonic storm is expected to make landfall along the Andhra Pradesh coast on October 28.

Heavy to very heavy rainfall is likely to continue in Puducherry, Karaikal and adjoining districts of Tamil Nadu, according to the weather forecast. (Agencies)

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In view of the situation, the leave of district collectors, district magistrates and other officers posted in critical offices has been cancelled, while schools and colleges have also been closed.

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The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast that the system, currently a depression over the Bay of Bengal, could develop into a very severe cyclonic storm before crossing the coast between Bapatla and Visakhapatnam. Wind speeds are expected to reach 115-125 kmph, with gusts of up to 140 kmph.

Also read | Depression over Bay of Bengal intensifies, cyclone warning issued at 9 Tamil Nadu, Puducherry ports

Heavy to very heavy rainfall is likely to continue in Puducherry, Karaikal and adjoining districts of Tamil Nadu, according to the weather forecast.

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{{^usCountry}} Although the predicted landfall area is around 300 km from Odisha’s Gopalpur, the Odisha government is preparing for possible impacts, including heavy rainfall and strong winds across southern and coastal districts, news agency PTI reported. Public safety, evacuations {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Although the predicted landfall area is around 300 km from Odisha’s Gopalpur, the Odisha government is preparing for possible impacts, including heavy rainfall and strong winds across southern and coastal districts, news agency PTI reported. Public safety, evacuations {{/usCountry}}

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Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi has directed officials to prioritise public safety, evacuations and emergency response, reiterating the government’s objective of ensuring zero casualties.

Odisha cancels leave, orders officials to return to headquarters

In view of the approaching cyclone, the Odisha government has cancelled the leave of all district collectors, district magistrates and other officers posted in critical offices.

Also read | Andhra Pradesh, Odisha on alert as IMD warns of very severe cyclonic storm over Bay of Bengal by October 27

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According to a notification issued by the General Administration Department, the officials have been instructed to return to their respective headquarters immediately to ensure administrative preparedness.

Majhi said Odisha could experience heavy rainfall in southern and coastal districts, accompanied by gusty winds reaching 70-90 kmph.

Ganjam, Gajapati, Rayagada, Koraput and Malkangiri are expected to face the greatest impact, while other coastal areas could also receive significant rainfall.

Schools closed in five districts on October 28, 29

The chief minister has ordered the closure of all schools, colleges and Anganwadi centres in Ganjam, Gajapati, Rayagada, Koraput and Malkangiri on October 28 and 29.

Collectors in other districts will decide whether educational institutions need to be shut, depending on how the situation develops.

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Majhi has also instructed officials to relocate people living in vulnerable areas to safer places. Special attention has been directed towards elderly people, patients and pregnant women, who should be shifted to healthcare facilities if required.

ODRAF, NDRF teams deployed; cyclone shelters put on alert

Emergency response teams have been positioned in vulnerable areas as the state prepares for possible evacuations and cyclone-related damage.

Majhi said around 60 Odisha Disaster Rapid Action Force (ODRAF) teams and 17 National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) teams had been deployed, while 225 Fire Services teams were on high alert.

Collectors in southern and coastal districts have been asked to ensure that cyclone shelters are ready to accommodate residents who may need to be evacuated.

Ganjam District Collector Keerthi Vasan V said 100 cyclone shelters had been prepared, while 1,000 temporary locations had been identified to accommodate people if necessary.

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The chief minister has directed the Health and Family Welfare, Water Resources, Energy, Agriculture, Panchayati Raj and Rural Development departments, along with engineering services, to remain prepared and ensure prompt repairs to any damage caused by the cyclone and associated rainfall.

Cyclone warning signals raised at nine ports

Cyclone warning signals have been hoisted at nine ports, including Chennai, Nagapattinam, Cuddalore, Karaikal, Pamban and Thoothukudi, following the intensification of a low-pressure area over the Bay of Bengal into a depression.

Heavy rain likely in Puducherry, Tamil Nadu

Puducherry and neighbouring areas have been experiencing continuous rainfall since Saturday night as the northeast monsoon remains active in the region.

The IMD has forecast heavy to very heavy rainfall in Puducherry, Karaikal and adjoining districts of Tamil Nadu, with wet conditions likely to persist as the system moves towards the Andhra Pradesh coast.

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(With inputs from PTI)