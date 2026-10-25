Depression over Bay of Bengal intensifies, cyclone warning issued at 9 Tamil Nadu, Puducherry ports

Cyclone warning signals have reportedly been hoisted at nine ports across Tamil Nadu and Puducherry after a low-pressure system over the Bay of Bengal intensified into a depression. The weather system is expected to strengthen into a very severe cyclonic storm before making landfall along the Andhra Pradesh coast on October 28, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD). Bay of Bengal depression to turn into cyclone by Monday, Andhra Pradesh landfall likely on October 28 (Representative image/ANI)

The warning signals have been hoisted at ports including Chennai, Nagapattinam, Cuddalore, Karaikal, Pamban and Thoothukudi, as authorities prepare for worsening weather conditions, reported news agency ANI.

Meanwhile, Puducherry and its neighbouring areas have been receiving continuous rainfall since Saturday night, with the northeast monsoon remaining active in the region.

Where is the depression currently located? According to the IMD's latest bulletin, the depression over the eastcentral and adjoining southeast Bay of Bengal moved southeastwards at a speed of 5 kmph over the past six hours.

As of 5.30 am on Sunday, October 25, the system was centred about 440 km north-northwest of Sri Vijaya Puram in the Andaman Islands and 880 km east-southeast of Visakhapatnam in Andhra Pradesh.

It was also located approximately 980 km east-southeast of Kakinada, 1,080 km east of Machilipatnam and 1,150 km east of Bapatla.

The weather department said the depression is likely to initially move southwards and intensify into a deep depression before gradually turning west-northwestwards later on Sunday.

When will the cyclone make landfall? The IMD has forecast that the system will intensify into a cyclonic storm by Monday morning, October 26, over the eastcentral and adjoining westcentral Bay of Bengal.

It is then expected to strengthen into a severe cyclonic storm by the morning of October 27 before intensifying further into a very severe cyclonic storm as it approaches the Andhra Pradesh coast.

The weather department further added that the system is likely to reach the westcentral Bay of Bengal near the Andhra Pradesh coast by the morning of October 28.

It is expected to cross the Andhra Pradesh and Yanam coasts between Bapatla and Visakhapatnam by the forenoon of October 28.

At the time of landfall, the cyclone is likely to bring maximum sustained winds of 115–125 kmph, gusting up to 140 kmph, the IMD said.

Heavy rainfall causes waterlogging in Puducherry Even as the weather system develops over the Bay of Bengal, continuous rainfall has already affected several parts of Puducherry since Saturday night.

Heavy to very heavy rainfall is likely to continue across Puducherry, Karaikal and adjoining districts of Tamil Nadu, according to the weather forecast.

The downpour has led to waterlogging in several urban areas of Puducherry, including Coast Road, Krishna Nagar and Laspet Sarum, causing inconvenience to residents.