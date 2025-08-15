Odisha to give 5 kg addl rice free to 2.7 million poor families for next 3 months: Majhi

Odisha chief minister Mohan Charan Majhi on Friday said more than 2.7 million poor families in 11 districts would receive 5 kg of additional rice for three months free of cost in addition to the rice being supplied under Garib Kalyan Anna Yojana. FILE PHOTO: Labourers unload rice crop from a trolley in a grain market. (REUTERS/Representative Image)

Speaking at a function here on Friday, Majhi said each eligible family in eight KBK districts, including Boudh, Gajapati, and Kandhamal, will receive 5 kg of free rice per month for the next three months. Majhi said the government will spend ₹180 crore to distribute 41,082 tonnes of additional rice among them.

The announcement comes after the state government decided in July to suspend ration distribution to 2.058 million beneficiaries who have not completed the mandatory e-KYC for their ration cards.

At the time, food supplies and consumer welfare minister Krushnachandra Patra had declared that beneficiaries had three months to complete the process or face permanent cancellation.

Officials said the decision would also help ease the pressure on the state’s godowns, which were holding surplus parboiled rice. The Food Corporation of India is not lifting parboiled rice from Odisha and the three other states, Bihar, West Bengal and Jharkhand, haven’t evinced interest in lifting parboiled rice either.

FCI has so far lifted 14.33 lakh tonne till the end of July, leaving a stockpile of nearly 12 lakh tonne with the rice millers.