Omicron spread: States driving infection surge as Covid-19 cases gallop

The number of daily new Covid-19 infections in the country saw a huge spike on Thursday as more than 90,000 people tested positive (90,928 exactly) for the viral illness in the last 24 hours, much higher than the 58,097 cases reported on Wednesday.

The active caseload also witnessed an increase and stood at 285,401, according to the latest data from the Union health ministry. Meanwhile, the number of Omicron cases witnessed a significant increase and was recorded at 2,630.

The health ministry said that active cases accounted for less than 1% and recorded at 0.81% of the total confirmed infections in the country.

Amid worries of an impending third wave and an alarming increase in the Covid-19 infections in the country, here is a look at the states that are driving the surge:

With 91,204 active cases currently, Maharashtra added the maximum number to the national tally. The active caseload there spiked by 21,199 cases in the last 24 hours, according to the Union health ministry.

West Bengal with 33,042 active cases was the second most affected state following Maharashtra. An increase of 7,567 active cases was recorded in the last 24 hours there.

Kerala and Delhi each added 23,607 and 23,307 cases separately to the national active caseload. Notably, Delhi’s health minister Satyendar Jain on Wednesday had said that the third wave of infections had set-in in the national capital.

In terms of active caseload, Karnataka accounted for 17,443 cases, up by 3,882 since Wednesday. Tamil Nadu, where the active caseload swelled by 4,165 in the last 24 hours, followed closely with 16,577 active cases.

Among other major states, Gujarat and Jharkhand accounted for 10,994 and 10,990 active cases, according to the ministry’s data. All other states and Union territories had less than 10,000 active cases in them.

Omicron variant

Global health agencies such as the World Health Organization (WHO) and several governments have warned of healthcare systems being strained or burdened due to the increased number of hospitalisations caused by the Omicron (B.1.1.529) variant.

Here is the list of states that have detected the maximum number of Omicron cases:

Maharashtra reported the maximum of 797 Omicron cases and so far. Out of these, 330 have been discharged. The state saw 144 patients testing positive for the variant on Wednesday.

With 465 Omicron cases so far, the national capital of Delhi remained the second highest contributor to the national Omicron tally. Of the total cases, only 57 have been discharged so far.

Rajasthan and Kerala have so far identified 236 and 234 Omicron infections respectively in their states. As many as 155 have been discharged in Rajasthan while the count remained at 58 in Kerala.

Karnataka, where the country’s first Omicron cases were found, have so far logged 226 cases of the strain. However, only 25 patients have recovered in the state.

Among other states, Gujarat has logged 204 Omicron cases while Tamil Nadu has reported 121 cases. The count remained below 100 in all other states and UTs. As many as 26 states and UTs have so far reported cases belonging to the variant, while it was only reported from 24 until Wednesday.