Omicron tracker: State-wise status of new variant cases in India

India's nationwide tally of Omicron cases has climbed to 358, according to a Covid-19 brief issued by the Centre on Friday morning. Maharashtra, with 88 cases of the highly infectious new strain, leads the country-wide count and is closely followed by Delhi (67), Telangana (38), Tamil Nadu (34), and Karnataka (31).

Officials have said most of the Omicron patients have either reported mild symptoms or were asymptomatic.

Also Read | Is Delhi witnessing early signs of fresh Covid-19 wave? Here’s what data shows

However, medical experts and public health professionals advise caution over the fact that Omicron shows a frequent and unusually high number of mutations, which could complicate aspects such as transmissibility, immune system evasion, and vaccine resistance, despite initial reports indicating that the variant causes a less severe disease than previous strains.

India's #Omicron tally crosses 350-mark after multiple states report new cases



However, most of the patients either had mild symptoms or were asymptomatic.



Details here https://t.co/Pd9ziA9xoI pic.twitter.com/dt7x1O5RzY — Hindustan Times (@htTweets) December 24, 2021

Aggravating the concerns is the approaching Christmas and holiday season when footfall is likely to go up, raising fears of public spots turning into Covid-19 hotspots.

Here is the state-wise breakdown of Omicron cases in India:

1. Maharashtra - 88 cases

2. Delhi - 67 cases

3. Telangana - 38 cases

4. Tamil Nadu - 34 cases

5. Karnataka - 31 cases

6. Gujarat - 30 cases

7. Kerala - 27 cases

8. Rajasthan - 22 cases

9. Haryana - 4 cases

10. Odisha - 4 cases

11. Jammu and Kashmir - 3 cases

12. West Bengal - 3 cases

13. Andhra Pradesh - 2 cases

14. Uttar Pradesh - 2 cases

15. Chandigarh - 1 case

16. Ladakh - 1 case

17. Uttarakhand - 1 case

On Thursday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi directed officials to send special teams to states with low rates of vaccination, a growing number of cases, and inadequate health infrastructure to review and improve preparations for any resurgence in Covid-19 outbreaks.

Also Read | Omicron tracker: State-wise status of new variant cases in India

PM Modi also directed officials to maintain a high level of vigil and alertness at all levels and said the Centre should work in close coordination with states to support their efforts of public health measures of containment and management under a “whole of government” approach.

The Centre has already issued specific instructions to states after noting the “initial signs of surge” and multiple states and Union territories have also reimposed fresh restrictions in a bid to control the spread of the Omicron variant.

States have also strengthened curbs in districts once again reporting high case positivity rates along with measures such as bringing back the night curfew, strictly regulating large gatherings, and putting prohibitions on the numbers of guests who can attend marriage ceremonies and functions.