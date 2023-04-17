Home / India News / On Modi's ‘friend Gehlot’ remark, Rajasthan CM says ‘understand his tricks’

On Modi's ‘friend Gehlot’ remark, Rajasthan CM says ‘understand his tricks’

ByHT News Desk
Apr 17, 2023 10:44 AM IST

Prime Minister Narendra Modi last week called Ashok Gehlot a "friend" and thanked him for attending a government event despite facing “several crises”.

Rajasthan chief minister Ashok Gehlot on Sunday said he understands the tricks used by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in his speeches, days after the top BJP leader addressed him as his “friend” while taking a veiled swipe at the infighting in state Congress. Addressing a programme at the Rajasthan College in Jaipur, the senior Congress leader said the prime minister would begin his speech with the words "my friend Ashok Gehlot" and then criticise his government in a harsh manner.

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot.(PTI)
Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot.(PTI)

Referring to Modi's speech delivered virtually at the launch of Rajasthan's first Vande Bharat train on April 12, Gehlot said, "The prime minister had recently joined a VC (video-conference) from Delhi.... He started his speech saying 'my friend Ashok Gehlot'. And they will do whatever they want with my government (meri sarkar ki aisi ki taisi karenge). This is cleverness."

"I understand all these tricks…I too have been doing politics for a long time," he said.

Prime Minister Modi last Wednesday called Gehlot a "friend" and thanked him for attending the launch of a Vande Bharat Express even though he is going through “several crises”, in what was seen as a veiled jibe at Rajasthan chief minister's tussle with his former deputy Sachin Pilot.

Gehlot is facing a fresh challenge from Pilot, who sat on a day-long fast in Jaipur on Tuesday against his own party's government for "inaction" in cases of alleged corruption under the previous Vasundhara Raje-led BJP government.

"I express my special gratitude to Gehlot ji. During these days of political struggle when he is going through several crises, he took out the time for development work and participated in a railway programme. I welcome him," Modi said.

Gehlot later issued a statement attacking Modi over his remarks targeting the previous governments. He said the prime minister's comments were made with an eye on the coming assembly and general elections and added that it was not fair to say the development of railways happened only after 2014.

"Today, your speech was given completely keeping in view the 2023-24 assembly and Lok Sabha elections and it was in the form of the election agenda of the Bharatiya Janata Party. I believe such comments will not be acceptable to the people of the state and the country," the Rajasthan chief minister said.

Get Latest India Newsalong with Latest Newsand Top Headlinesfrom India and around the world. Also follow Karnataka Election 2023 updates on Hindustan Times
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    HT News Desk

    Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered.

Topics
narendra modi ashok gehlot
narendra modi ashok gehlot
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2022 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Monday, April 17, 2023
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out