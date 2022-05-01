On UK MP's human rights concerns, Kiren Rijiju says 'tukde-tukde' gang to be blamed

Union minister Kiren Rijiju on Sunday expressed his opinion on the human rights concerns of some UK parliamentarians in the aftermath of Madhya Pradesh's Khargone and Delhi's Jahangirpuri incidents. The Union law minister said the young British MPs are not to be blamed as they are not aware of the reality. "It's the result of the negative campaigns launched by the Tukde-Tukde gang whose only aim is to discredit the huge achievements of @narendramodi Govt. India believes in Rule of Law," the minister tweeted in response to Nadia Whittome's outburst in the UK Parliament.

'Instead he visits JCB factory': Women MPs attack Boris Johnson over India trip

Two women MPs Zarah Sultan and Nadia Whittome have raised the issue of human rights in India linking it to UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson's visit to the JCB factory in Gujarat and posing with a digger, the same company whose bulldozers were used to demolish 'homes and shops of Muslims'.

The women MPs questioned whether Boris Johnson raised the issue of "human rights violation' in India with Prime Minister Narendra Modi and whether the PM Johnson accepts that his visit to India has 'helped India legitimise the actions of Modi's far-right government'.

"The BJP (Modi’s governing party) is using JCB diggers to bulldoze the homes and shops of Muslims. Boris Johnson posed with JCB diggers on his recent visit to India, but his minister wouldn't say whether he even raised these demolitions with Modi," UK MP Nadia Whittome said.

