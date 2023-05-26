On viral 'fungus in Lassi' video, Amul says 'creating unnecessary fear'

The Gujarat Cooperative Milk Marketing Federation (GCMMF), which sells its dairy products under the popular brand name ‘Amul’, on Thursday issued a statement over a video of its lassi packets claimed to be contaminated. The viral clip, which is doing rounds on social media shows the packet tainted with fungus before its expiry date. In the purported video, a coating of green fungus could be seen when the packet was opened.

Screengrab from the viral video.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The person behind the camera claimed that he discovered the lassi was contaminated after he drank it and tasted awful.

Also read | Stalin asks Shah to direct Amul to desist from procuring milk in Tamil Nadu

However, the dairy brand called the video “fake” and said it was “being used to create misinformation” about Amul products. It highlighted that the packets displayed in the video have liquid leaking and damage near the straw hole area. Amul added that the fungus growth observed in these packs was a direct result of the damage shown in the video, and it is likely that the video's producer is aware of this.

"This is for your kind information that a fake message is being forwarded on Whatsapp and Social Media platforms regarding inferior quality of Amul Lassi. The creator of the video has not contacted us for clarification, nor the location has been disclosed," the dairy company said in a statement.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

"We wish to assure you that Amul Lassi is made at our state-of-the-art dairies and undergo strict quality checks for product quality and integrity of packaging. As standard practice, we mention on all our packs the following declaration for the safety of our customers, "DO NOT BUY PUFFED/LEAKY PACK."

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

They further said: “This video has been used to create misinformation and spread unnecessary fearn and cocern among our consumers. We request you to kindly share this message with your family and friends and assure them about the goodness of Amul lassi.”

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Kanishka Singharia Kanishka is a journalist at Hindustan Times’ news desk. When not in newsroom, you will find her on streets of Delhi exploring food cafes or capturing world through her lens....view detail