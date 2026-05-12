One arrested, probe underway, says Karnataka minister after gelatin sticks found on PM Modi's convoy route

Karnataka Home Minister G Parameshwara on Tuesday said that one person has been arrested in the case related to the discovery of two gelatin sticks on the route that was scheduled to be used by the convoy of Prime Minister Narendra Modi during his Bengaluru visit on Sunday. File photo of Karnataka home minister G Parameshwara ((Arijit Sen/HT Photo))

"A person had called and said a bomb was placed at that spot. He has been arrested and is being questioned," Parameshwara told reporters. "All materials found on the route, including the gelatin sticks, are being investigated."

He added that the NIA has also sought permission to probe the case. "We will allow them to investigate too."

Noting that high-level security is provided for Prime Minister's events by both the state and central agencies, he said, "The state government had received instructions, and security was arranged. The gelatin sticks were detected at 9 am, two hours before the event. That is good work."

On a possible terror link, he said, "We cannot say anything now. Let the investigation happen."

Meanwhile, the National Investigation Agency (NIA) has rushed to Bengaluru to investigate the incident. The NIA will assist local police in investigating the matter.

"A National Investigation Agency (NIA) team is en route to the spot where a suspicious packet containing two gelatin sticks was found on the outskirts of Bengaluru, where PM Narendra Modi's convoy was scheduled to pass on Sunday. The NIA will assist local police in the probe," officials told ANI.

As per the local police, the package carrying two gelatin sticks was found nearly a km away from the NICE Road junction near Thathaguni, Kaggalipura, on Sunday morning, nearly one-and-a-half hours ahead of the prime minister's visit.

Investigators learned that a police constable who was part of the area domination exercise and was doing anti-sabotage checks found the package approximately 25 feet away from the road near a compound wall.

Soon after the information, an area domination team arrived at the spot and found two gelatin sticks. The sticks were immediately recovered, and the area was secured.

No suspects have been detained so far, while an investigation has been launched, and special teams have been formed to trace the suspects.