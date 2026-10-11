‘Deeply grieved’: Jaishankar assures all assistance to family of Indian killed in Riyadh attack

An Indian national who was injured in an attack at Riyadh airport on Saturday has died, the Indian embassy said on Sunday, expressing condolences to the deceased's family.

Smoke and flames rise from King Khalid Airport, after Yemen's Iran-backed Houthis said they attacked the airport, in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. (Social Media via REUTERS)

In a post on X, the embassy said it was in touch with the family and would provide all necessary assistance to ensure the early repatriation of the mortal remains.

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"It is learnt that one Indian national injured in the Riyadh attack has unfortunately lost his life today. We convey our heartfelt condolences to the family of the deceased. We are in touch with the family and will provide all support for ensuring the early repatriation of mortal remains," the embassy said.

External affairs minister S Jaishankar also expressed grief over the death of an Indian national in the Riyadh attack and offered condolences to the bereaved family, assuring them of all possible assistance from the Indian embassy.

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{{^usCountry}} “Deeply grieved at the loss of life of an Indian national in the Riyadh attack. My heartfelt condolences to the bereaved family. The Embassy will extend all possible assistance,” he wrote on X. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “Deeply grieved at the loss of life of an Indian national in the Riyadh attack. My heartfelt condolences to the bereaved family. The Embassy will extend all possible assistance,” he wrote on X. {{/usCountry}}

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Deep Dive What happened to the Indian national injured in the Riyadh airport attack? The Indian national died on Sunday after being injured in Saturday’s attack at Riyadh airport. The Indian embassy expressed condolences to the family. What assistance is the Indian embassy providing to the family? The embassy said it is in touch with the family and will provide support to ensure the early repatriation of the deceased’s mortal remains. How did India respond to the Riyadh airport attack? India strongly condemned the repeated attacks on King Khalid International Airport, saying attacks on civilians and civilian infrastructure were unacceptable and must cease immediately.