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Saudi-Houthi war LIVE: Missile intercepted near Riyadh as Yemen airport attack escalates tensions

By Sana Fazili
Oct 11, 2026, 20:46:49 IST

Saudi Houthi war news LIVE: Tensions have escalated between Saudi Arabia and Yemen's Iran-backed Houthi after 12 people were killed in Riyadh airport strike on Saturday. This was followed by airstrike on Yemen's Sanaa International Airport on Sunday, with Houthi blaming Saudi for the attack.

Saudi Houthi war news LIVE: Debris inside the King Khalid Airport, after Yemen's Iran-backed Houthis said they attacked the airport, in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, October 10, 2026.
Saudi Houthi war news LIVE: Debris inside the King Khalid Airport, after Yemen's Iran-backed Houthis said they attacked the airport, in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, October 10, 2026.

Saudi Houthi war news LIVE: Saudi-led coalition said on Sunday that it thwarted an attack on the King Khalid International Airport in Riyadh as a cruise missile was shot down. This comes amid escalating tensions between Saudi Arabia and Yemen's Iran-backed Houthi after 12 people were killed in Riyadh airport strike on Saturday. This was followed by airstrike on Yemen's Sanaa International Airport on Sunday, with Houthi blaming Saudi for the attack.

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Follow all the updates here:
Oct 11, 2026, 20:44:57 IST

Saudi Houthi war news LIVE: Saudi says missile shot down near Riyadh airport

Saudi Houthi war news LIVE: Saudi-led coalition said on Sunday that it thwarted an attack on the King Khalid International Airport in Riyadh as a cruise missile was shot down.

Home World news Saudi-Houthi war LIVE: Missile intercepted near Riyadh as Yemen airport attack escalates tensions
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