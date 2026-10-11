Saudi-Houthi war LIVE: Missile intercepted near Riyadh as Yemen airport attack escalates tensions

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Saudi Houthi war news LIVE: Debris inside the King Khalid Airport, after Yemen's Iran-backed Houthis said they attacked the airport, in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, October 10, 2026.

Saudi Houthi war news LIVE: Saudi-led coalition said on Sunday that it thwarted an attack on the King Khalid International Airport in Riyadh as a cruise missile was shot down. This comes amid escalating tensions between Saudi Arabia and Yemen's Iran-backed Houthi after 12 people were killed in Riyadh airport strike on Saturday. This was followed by airstrike on Yemen's Sanaa International Airport on Sunday, with Houthi blaming Saudi for the attack.

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