Only 1% verbal complaints filed as FIRs between 2016-18; 60% written: NCRB

Updated: Jan 09, 2020 12:45 IST

Almost half the police complaints made in India between 2016 and 2018 were oral distress calls over the phone. However, less than 1% of these complaints got registered as FIRs. Contrast this with the fact that almost 60% of written complaints to station house officers (SHOs) and senior officers got registered as FIRs.

These numbers are from the 2018 Crime in India report released on Wednesday by the National Crime Records Bureau, which works under the Union ministry of home affairs (MHA). (Chart 1)

The report shows that Gujarat and Maharashtra saw the highest increase in Indian Penal Code (IPC) crimes between 2017 and 2018, while six major states saw a decline in number of IPC crimes during this period. To be sure, state-wise crime numbers show a large degree of inter-temporal volatility. 21 out of 29 states saw an opposite tend in number of IPC crimes between 2016-17 and 2017-18.

The report also shows that crimes against women, children and senior citizens have increased at a much faster rate than all other IPC crimes between 2016 and 2018.

One reason for this could be lower conviction rates of persons arrested for these crimes compared to all IPC crimes (Chart 2A and 2B)

While number of crimes against children has increased, crimes committed by juveniles has decreased from 35,849 in 2016 to 33,606 and 31,591 in 2017 and 2018. The report says that 94% of the rapes in 2018 were committed by an offender who was known to the victim (Chart 3)

The report also shows that in 2018 crimes against Dalits (excluding IPC crimes where Prevention of Atrocities Act was not applied) decreased for the first time in three years (absolute values) since 2016.

The number was 42,793 in 2018, compared to 43,203 in 2017, 40,801 in 2016, and 38,994 in 2015. 2018 is also the year when provisions of the SC/ST act were diluted by the Supreme Court for a short period before the government brought an ordnance to reverse the court’s order.

The report also gives statistics on civilians killed and injured in police operations in 2018.

While Jammu & Kashmir had the highest number of civilian deaths and injuries in police operations, Delhi had the third highest number of civilian injuries – 103 out of 627—in police action. Interestingly, the report does not give the exact cause of these injuries in Delhi (Chart 4)

A total of 55 state police personnel were killed in duty in 2018, while 2,408 of them were injured, the report says.

Abhishek Jha contributed to the story