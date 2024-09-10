'Operation Bhediya’: 5th wolf trapped in Bahraich after deadly attacks | Video

The forest department has captured the fifth wolf from a pack of six in Uttar Pradesh's Bahraich, where the animals are suspected of killing at least ten people and injuring several others in a short span. Locals stand guard with sticks and rods to keep a vigil amid wolf attacks, at Orahi village, in Bahraich district on September 4.(PTI)

In the past few months, 10 people, including nine children, have been killed in wolf attacks in the Mahsi Tehsil area of Bahraich. Out of these fatalities, seven took place within a 47-day period between July 17 and September 2.

Even though the forest teams have captured five wolves out of the pack of six, attacks continue in the area. Government has deployed heavy police force along with PAC and forest teams in the area.

The Panchayat Bhawan and primary schools have been converted into night shelters to protect residents from unsafe conditions. Approximately 35 affected villages have been divided into three sectors, with separate teams assigned to each sector.

District Forest Officer (DFO) Bahraich Ajit Pratap Singh said a multi-pronged approach is being used to capture the wolf. Thermal drones are being deployed to track the wolf's movements, and efforts are also focused on identifying pugmarks and gathering intelligence from residents.

The last attack of wolves was reported in Girdharpur on September 3 in which one Afsana, 5, sustained injuries. Prior to this, two-and-a-half-year-old Anjali was mauled to death in a wolf attack in Nauwan Garethi village on September 2.



Forest officials also said that awareness programmes were being conducted continually in the area and there has been no let up in night patrolling.

Command centre established at the divisional level collects information round the clock and action was being taken as per the information, said officials.

Along with all precautionary measures, patrolling teams were lighting firecrackers in the outskirts of the highly sensitive affected villages to prevent the wolves from entering residential areas.

Out of a pack of six wolves, the fourth and the last one was trapped on August 29.