Bahraich wolf attacks: Five-year-old girl suffers injuries, sent for treatment

A five-year-old girl was injured in a wolf attack last night in Mahasi Tehsil area of Uttar Pradesh's Bahraich district, amid ongoing efforts by the forest department to capture the animals. The injured girl has been sent for treatment to a nearby community health centre, news agency ANI reported. The wolf which was captured on Thursday (Sourced)

Wolf scare in UP districts

Ten people have lost their lives and almost 30 injured in Bahraich to wolf attacks that have created panic in the district's Mahasi Tehsil area.

Despite the state forest department launching Operation Bhediya and capturing four wolves so far, people continue to be scared in the area. Four persons including two children were attacked and injured and a girl child was killed in the past two days.

District Magistrate Rani told PTI that the administration is working hard to capture other wolves and animals. Explaining the challenges she said, "the presence over a hundred revenue villages in the district has compounded the problem, with the wolves attacking a new village every four to five days. People are being made aware about the situation and told to sleep inside their homes with the doors closed or on rooftops".

Unidentified animal attacks were also reported in neighbouring Sitapur district. Three women were reportedly injured in what the locals claimed as wolf attacks. A divisional forest official said the department has collected samples and ruled out tiger or wolf attack.

"If any animal is found, people should immediately report to the forest department so that we could help them out on time," he said, asking people to avoid spreading fear or rumour

On Monday, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath held a meeting and instructed officials to deploy additional manpower in districts reported to be sensitive to human-wildlife conflict. According to an official statement, the chief minister instructed officials to implement comprehensive security measures around wildlife areas to bring the situation under control as soon as possible.