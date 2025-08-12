Operation Deep Manifest launched against Pak goods post Pahelgam: Govt in Parl

The Department of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) has seized Pakistan-origin goods worth ₹12.04 crore under Operation Deep Manifest, targeting illegal inflow of Pakistani goods routed through third countries, the Union finance ministry informed Parliament on Monday. Operation Deep Manifest specifically targets the illegal inflow of Pakistani-origin goods routed through third countries. (Digital Sansad website)

“Till July 2025, as part of this operation total of five cases involving goods of Pakistani origin have been booked by DRI, wherein goods valued at ₹1,204 lakhs have been seized,” Minister of State (MoS) for finance Pankaj Chaudhary said in a written response to queries raised by a clutch of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MPs.

According to Chaudhary, in all five cases, the goods were being imported into India through indirect routes via the United Arab Emirates (UAE).

Launched in the wake of heightened government vigilance following the comprehensive ban on Pakistani imports after the Pahalgam terror attack, Operation Deep Manifest specifically targets the illegal inflow of Pakistani-origin goods routed through third countries.

The minister further informed that 13 cases of illegal import worth ₹12 lakh have also been detected by customs officials. “In these cases, goods have been found to be imported in violation of the existing legal provisions, including prohibitions imposed vide DGFT Notification No. 06/2025-26 dated 02.05.2025,” he said.

Earlier, on June 26, the government reported the seizure of 39 containers carrying 1,115 metric tonnes of goods valued at nearly ₹9 crore, with one of the importing firm’s partners arrested. “Investigations revealed that the goods were initially transported from Pakistan to Dubai on one set of containers and vessels, and subsequently transferred to another set of containers and vessels bound for India. Further examination of goods and analysis of documents gathered during investigations conducted so far uncovered cargo movement trails from Karachi port, Pakistan, and transshipments at Jabel Ali port, Dubai – en route to Indian ports,” the government notification said.