Name of Operation Sindoor was given by PM Modi: Rajnath Singh

ByHT News Desk
May 16, 2025 12:56 PM IST

Defence minister Rajnath Singh spoke about Operation Sindoor while interacting with soldiers at the Air Force Station in Bhuj, Gujarat.

Defence minister Rajnath Singh on Friday said “Operation Sindoor” was named after a suggestion by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and congratulated the Indian Air Force personnel for completing their mission in just “23 minutes.”

Defence minister Rajnath Singh said that Operation Sindoor has made all the Indians proud. (ANI file)
“Operation Sindoor was named by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. What you all accomplished during this operation has made every Indians proud. It took just 23 minutes for the Indian Air Force to dismantle the terrorism being harbored in Pakistan. You eliminated the enemies in the time it takes people to finish their breakfast,” Rajnath Singh said while interacting with soldiers at the Air Force Station in Bhuj, Gujarat.

The senior BJP leader said that “effective role” of the Indian armed forces during Operation Sindoor was also appreciated across the world. “You all had done a great job during 'Operation Sindoor'. I pay my heartfelt tributes to those martyred during the operation and pray for speedy recovery of those injured,” Singh added.

(This is a developing story. More details to follow shortly)

News / India News / Name of Operation Sindoor was given by PM Modi: Rajnath Singh
