India Pakistan news live: Confidence-building measures to continue to reduce alertness along the border, says Army
India Pakistan news live updates: The Indus Waters Treaty with Pakistan, which India had suspended after the terror attack in Kashmir’s Pahalgam on April 22, will continue to remain in abeyance until Pakistan puts an end to cross-border terrorism, said external affairs minister S Jaishankar on Thursday. “The Indus Waters Treaty is held in abeyance and will continue to be held in abeyance until the cross-border terrorism by Pakistan is credibly and irrevocably stopped,” Jaishankar said....Read More
He added that the only discussion India is willing to have with Pakistan is about vacating illegally occupied Indian territory in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir.
The statement comes after Pakistan had reportedly urged India to participate in proposed negotiations on the treaty.
Earlier, India had already made it clear that the ceasefire understanding reached with Pakistan on May 10 does not mean doing away with the series of diplomatic measures India took after the Pahalgam terror attack. As many as 26 people, most of whom were tourists, were killed after a group of terrorists shot them dead in Kashmir’s Pahalgam on April 22.
The Indian Army said on Thursday Director Generals of Military Operation (DGsMO) of both countries decided to continue confidence-building measures “so as to reduce the alertness levels” during their call on May 10.
However, neither India nor Pakistan have earlier referred to the ceasefire as one that has to be extended periodically.
India-Pakistan news | Key Points
- Union defence minister Rajnath Singh visited Jammu and Kashmir on Thursday and said that Pakistan's nuclear weapons should be taken under the supervision of the UN’s nuclear watchdog International Atomic Energy Agency.
- Tensions between India and Turkey over the latter’s diplomatic and military ties to Pakistan are rising.
- India on Thursday revoked the security clearance of Turkish-founded Çelebi Aviation, which handles ground based services in nine major airports, citing national security concerns.
- India and Pakistan reached a mutual understanding of ceasing fire and military action across land, air and sea on May 19 after four intense military showdown between the countries.
- The military conflict between New Delhi and Islamabad escalated after the former launched ‘Operation Sindoor’ during the wee hours of May 7 and hit nine terror sites across Pakistan and Pakistan occupied Kashmir.
- Operation Sindoor was launched to avenge the deaths of the victims of the brutal April 22 Pahalgam terror attack.
On President Trump willing to mediate between India and Pakistan to solve the Kashmir dispute, Principal Deputy Spokesperson for the US Department of State, Tommy Pigott says, "... What we are happy to see is a ceasefire. We want to encourage and see direct talks between the parties. Taking a step back, the President is a peacemaker, and we celebrate the advancement of peace. We hope the ceasefire will be maintained..." (ANI)
Major Indian airports are racing to avoid disruptions to services after the government on Thursday revoked the security clearance of Turkish-founded Çelebi Aviation, which handles ground based services in nine major airports, citing national security concerns. The development comes amid mounting tensions between India and Turkey over the latter’s diplomatic and military ties to Pakistan.
Industry analysts suggest that while airport operators appear to have contingency plans in place, the immediate challenge will be maintaining services at the affected airports while new service providers fully assume responsibilities. Read more.
Defence minister Rajnath Singh on Thursday urged the International Atomic Energy Agency or IAEA to take charge of Pakistan's nuclear weapons, days after the nuclear-armed neighbours ended their worst military conflict in nearly three decades.
“The whole world has seen how irresponsibly Pakistan has threatened India. Today, from the land of Srinagar, I want to raise this question whether nuclear weapons are safe in the hands of such an irresponsible and rogue nation. I believe that Pakistan's nuclear weapons should be taken under the supervision of International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA),” Rajnath Singh said while addressing Indian soldiers in Srinagar's Badami Bagh Cantonment.
External affairs minister S Jaishankar on Thursday said that the Indus Waters Treaty will continue to remain in abeyance until Pakistan puts an end to cross-border terrorism in a manner that is both credible and irreversible.
Speaking to the media, the Union minister said, “The Indus Waters Treaty is held in abeyance and will continue to be held in abeyance until the cross-border terrorism by Pakistan is credibly and irrevocably stopped... The only thing which remains to be discussed on Kashmir is the vacating of illegally occupied Indian territory in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir; we are open to that discussion.”
The Indian Army on Thursday said it will push “confidence building measures” along the border with Pakistan “to reduce the alertness level” there, hours after Pakistan’s foreign minister Ishaq Dar said that the May 10 ceasefire between the Indian and Pakistani armies was extended till May 18.
“Further to the understanding between the two DGMOs (directors general of military operations) on May 10, 2025, it has been decided to continue the confidence building measures (CBMs) to reduce the alertness level,” the Indian Army said in a brief statement. Read more.