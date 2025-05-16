India Pakistan news live: Confidence-building measures to continue to reduce alertness along the border, says Army

India Pakistan news live updates: The Indus Waters Treaty with Pakistan, which India had suspended after the terror attack in Kashmir’s Pahalgam on April 22, will continue to remain in abeyance until Pakistan puts an end to cross-border terrorism, said external affairs minister S Jaishankar on Thursday. “The Indus Waters Treaty is held in abeyance and will continue to be held in abeyance until the cross-border terrorism by Pakistan is credibly and irrevocably stopped,” Jaishankar said....Read More

He added that the only discussion India is willing to have with Pakistan is about vacating illegally occupied Indian territory in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir.

The statement comes after Pakistan had reportedly urged India to participate in proposed negotiations on the treaty.

Earlier, India had already made it clear that the ceasefire understanding reached with Pakistan on May 10 does not mean doing away with the series of diplomatic measures India took after the Pahalgam terror attack. As many as 26 people, most of whom were tourists, were killed after a group of terrorists shot them dead in Kashmir’s Pahalgam on April 22.

The Indian Army said on Thursday Director Generals of Military Operation (DGsMO) of both countries decided to continue confidence-building measures “so as to reduce the alertness levels” during their call on May 10.

The Indian Army on Thursday said it will push “confidence building measures” along the border with Pakistan “to reduce the alertness level” there. The army’ statement came just hours after Pakistan’s foreign minister Ishaq Dar said the ceasefire between New Delhi and Islamabad was extended till May 18.

However, neither India nor Pakistan have earlier referred to the ceasefire as one that has to be extended periodically.

India-Pakistan news | Key Points