Ex-Pentagon official blasts Trump govt over IMF bailout to Pakistan: 'Terror-addled…'

US military strategist and former Pentagon official Michael Rubin has slammed the Donald Trump administration for not blocking a $1 billion bailout to Pakistan from the International Monetary Fund (IMF), calling the move a major mistake given Pakistan's track record of sponsoring and harbouring terrorism. US military strategist slams Trump administration for allowing IMF bailout to Pakistan(AFP)

In an op-ed for American Enterprise Institute published Wednesday, Rubin, who is a senior fellow at the institute, said, "By sending money to Pakistan, the IMF is also effectively bailing out China. "Pakistan is today a satrapy of China… and its China-Pakistan Economic Corridor has put Islamabad $40 billion in the red."

His opinion came days after the IMF approved the first review of its $7 billion programme with Pakistan, clearing the way for a $1 billion cash disbursement — even as tensions with India flared up following the Pahalgam terror attack that left 26 people dead.

Rubin went on to say that the IMF's decision came shortly after Pakistan-based terrorists infiltrated India and executed civilians, and releasing the funds not only helps a “terror-addled, pro-China regime” but also undermines US foreign policy goals. “This is not just about Pakistan; it’s about the IMF thumbing its nose at President Donald Trump,” he stated, signalling the instance that Trump has recently claimed that he is looking to de-escalate tensions between New Delhi and Islamabad.

Last week, before the IMF approved the aid package, Rubin had warned against giving financial support to Pakistan. “When an alcoholic uses donations to buy hard liquor, the answer is not to up his allowance; rather, it is to cut him off,” he wrote, suggesting that the IMF should take the same approach with Pakistan.

Rubin also joined multiple defence experts in assessing that India came out stronger from a brief four-day conflict. “Pakistan went running like a scared dog with its tail between its legs running for a ceasefire,” he said in a video message, rejecting claims from Islamabad that it had inflicted significant damage on India.

“It's going to be very difficult to convince themselves that they won this 4-day war…They not only lost, but they lost very, very badly,” Rubin concluded.

IMF approved a new $1.4 billion programme for Pakistan. The first review of its $7 billion loan programme with Pakistan was approved, allowing the release of nearly $1 billion. With this approval, Pakistan has now received $2 billion under the ongoing programme. However, no new funds from the IMF’s resilience loan facility were released.

“Pakistan’s policy efforts under the (program) have already delivered significant progress in stabilizing the economy and rebuilding confidence, amidst a challenging global environment,” the IMF said in a statement, reported Reuters.

India, meanwhile, has raised strong objections. At the IMF board meeting on Friday, Indian officials called for a broader review of the loans to Pakistan, warning of the “possibility of misuse of debt-financing funds for state-sponsored cross-border terrorism.”