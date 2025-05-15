BSF, Punjab Police recover Pakistani drone near Tarn Taran border
New Delhi and Islamabad reached an understanding on May 10 to halt military actions after four days of intense cross-border drone and missile strikes.
The Border Security Forces, in a joint operation with the Punjab police, successfully recovered a drone near the Tarn Taran border in the state on Thursday.
In a post on X, the BSF said, “In a joint operation, BSF and Punjab Police successfully recovered a Pakistani drone near Khemkaran, Tarn Taran today.”
Also Read: Panic grips Nadaun after ‘drone sightings’ near Himachal CM’s ancestral home
They added, “Acting on BSF intelligence, troops seized a DJI Mavic 3 Classic drone suspected to have crashed due to electronic countermeasures deployed along the border. The vigilant forces once again foiled an illegal cross-border drone intrusion, reinforcing their commitment to national security.”
The drone was recovered only a few days after New Delhi and Islamabad reached an understanding on May 10 to halt military actions after four days of intense cross-border drone and missile strikes.
Also Read: What is Bhargavastra? India's indigenous system to counter drone swarms
On May 14, around 11:20 am, the BSF troops recovered a DJI Mavic 3 Classic drone from a harvested field near the village of Metla in the Gurdaspur district, reported ANI. The drone was suspected to have been used for cross-border smuggling.
Pakistan wanted ceasefire, says Jaishankar
External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Thursday stated that it was clear Pakistan had wanted a ceasefire and had contacted India about it first.
Also Read: Manipur BSF Jawan killed in Pakistan drone attack laid to rest with full honours
He said, “We achieved the goals which we set out to do by destroying the terrorist infrastructure. Since key goals were achieved, I think we reasonably took the position, because even at the start of the operation, we had sent a message to Pakistan saying we are striking at terrorist infrastructure and not military and the military has an option to stand out and not interfere. They chose not to take that good advice.”
He added, "Once they got badly hit on the morning of 10th May. The satellite pictures show how much damage we did and what little damage they did. It is clear who wanted cessation of firing."