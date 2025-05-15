Menu Explore
Panic grips Nadaun after ‘drone sightings’ near Himachal CM’s ancestral home

ByHT Correspondent, Shimla
May 15, 2025 01:30 PM IST

Panic gripped Hamirpur’s Nadaun town on Wednesday night after locals reported multiple drone sightings in the area, with one allegedly flying close to Himachal Pradesh chief minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu’s ancestral residence, where his elderly mother and other family members live.

As per eyewitnesses, at least four drones were sighted in Nadaun on Wednesday night after which residents switched off the lights at their homes in panic. (Source: Twitter)
This comes two days after drones were spotted in Dalhousie of Chamba district.

In the backdrop of the heightened hostilities between India and Pakistan, the recent drone incursions and shelling by the neighbouring country, which killed 26 people in Jammu and Punjab, are still fresh on the minds of people.

As per eyewitnesses, at least four drones were sighted in Nadaun on Wednesday night after which residents switched off the lights at their homes in panic.

Hamirpur superindent of police (SP) Bhagat Singh Thakur said a deputy superintendent of police (DSP) and a team from the local police station have been sent to the area to investigate.

