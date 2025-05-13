Manipur BSF Jawan killed in Pakistan drone attack laid to rest with full honours

IMPHAL: The last respects to Border Security Force (BSF) constable Deepak Chingakham, who was severely injured in a Pakistani drone attack in Jammu and Kashmir on Saturday and succumbed to his injuries on Sunday, were conducted at Bir Tikendrajit International Airport, Imphal, on Tuesday. His cremation was later performed at his birthplace in Yairipok Yambem Mathak Leikai, Imphal East, Manipur. BSF constable Deepak Chingakham’s cremation was performed at his birthplace in Yairipok Yambem Mathak Leikai, Imphal East, Manipur.

The mortal remains of constable Chingakham arrived at Imphal airport at around 1.45pm, followed by a solemn wreath-laying ceremony on the airport premises.

During the ceremony, Governor Ajay Kumar Bhalla, former minister of state for external affairs, RK Ranjan, Rajya Sabha MP Angomcha Bimol Akoijam, director general of police (DGP) Rajiv Singh, state Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) president A. Sharda Devi, and high-ranking officers from the state and BSF were present, along with Chingakham’s family members.

Speaking to the media at Imphal airport, the father of the deceased, Chingakham Bonbihari, said, “I feel proud of my son for his supreme sacrifice while fighting for the protection of the country.”

Governor Bhalla stated on his official X account, “A son of Manipur, a hero of the nation. Constable Deepak Chingakham of the 7th Battalion, BSF, laid down his life in the line of duty during a drone attack from across the border at Kharkhola BOP on May 10, 2025.”

The Manipur government on Tuesday announced an ex-gratia of ₹10 lakh for the family of the deceased jawan under the Major Laishram Jyotin Singh Ashok Chakra (P) Scheme. The announcement was made through the official X account of Raj Bhavan, Manipur, before the arrival of the body at Bir Tikendrajit International Airport.

The India-Pakistan military conflict erupted following a terrorist attack in Pahalgam, Jammu and Kashmir, on April 22, in which five terrorists killed 26 civilians, including a Nepali national.

Former chief minister N. Biren Singh also expressed his condolences via a post on Facebook. “Visited the home of BSF Constable Deepak Chingakham at Yairipok, who laid down his life in the line of duty during cross-border shelling while bravely defending our nation against hostile fire from Pakistan. His quiet courage and deep sense of service will always be remembered with respect. The love and pride his family hold for him is deeply moving. May his soul rest in peace, and may the family find strength in this difficult time,” he said.

Speaker of the Manipur Legislative Assembly, Th. Satyabrata Singh, also mourned the loss. “A true hero who made the ultimate sacrifice in the line of duty at the Kharkhola border outpost on May 10, 2025. He was martyred in a drone attack from Pakistan,” he said in his condolence message.