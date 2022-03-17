Oppn TDP seeks privilege notice against Jagan for ‘misleading’ state assembly

Stalling the assembly proceedings for the third consecutive day, the Telugu Desam Party (TDP) on Wednesday served a notice to move a privilege motion against chief minister (CM) Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy for allegedly misleading the House on the suspicious deaths in Jangareddygudem block in West Godavari district.

The TDP members demanded a debate on the deaths which, they said, were due to consumption of illicit liquor. They also demanded a judicial probe into the deaths.

As TDP members stormed the podium of Speaker Tammineni Sitaram and continued to raise slogans, deputy chief minister K Narayanaswamy moved a resolution for suspension of the Opposition members for one day.

Following this, the Speaker immediately suspended 10 TDP members for the day. The suspended members were: Bendalam Ashok Kumar, Adireddy Bhavani, Nimmakayala Chinna Rajappa, V Jogeshwar Rao, Gadde Rammohan, V Ramakrishna Babu, Manthena Rama Raju, Gottipati Ravi Kumar, Yeluru Sambasiva Rao and Anagani Satya Prasad.

Finance minister Buggana Rajendranath alleged that the TDP was stalling the proceedings in a planned manner. He said the Opposition party was sending its members in batches to the House to disrupt the proceedings. This is the third time when TDP members have been suspended from the session, since Monday.

Later, the TDP submitted the privilege notice to the state legislature secretary against the Andhra Pradesh CM, stating that the latter had misled the House stating that the deaths of as many as 26 persons in Jangareddygudem were not related to illicit liquor supply but were natural deaths.

“The chief minister wants to divert the issue by quoting wrong figures in the House and avoid a discussion in the House,” the notice said.

Speaking to the media later, TDP leader Satya Prasad said that the state government was using ‘dictatorial methods’ to suppress the voice of the Opposition in the state assembly. He said the chief minister had made false claims that there was no illicit liquor available, either in Jangareddygudem or anywhere in the state.

