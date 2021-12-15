Oppn wants discussions on Omicron & inflation, then runs away from Parl: Pralhad Joshi

Union minister for parliamentary affairs Pralhad Joshi on Wednesday said it is strange that the Opposition wanted to talk about issues such as inflation and the new Omicron variant of coronavirus, but ran away at the time of discussion in Parliament.

He said the Opposition has nothing to say on these issues, hence, they are running away from talks. “Today in the Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha, there were discussions on inflation and Omicron as demanded by the Opposition, but they ran away without having any discussion. Why are they demanding discussions if they don't want to attend them?” he added.

Joshi said the Opposition is just busy "spreading rumours" about the curtailment of the ongoing winter session of Parliament, adding that the government has no such plans as of now.

“The government is ready for discussions. I request them to join the discussions from tomorrow. We are ready to have discussions till 6pm on December 23 (the last day of the session),” the Union minister was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.

Both the houses of Parliament were adjourned on Wednesday amid sloganeering by the Opposition over an SIT probe report on the Lakhimpur Kheri violence.

Joshi said his colleague Piyush Goyal has made it clear that the Supreme Court is monitoring the Lakhimpur Kheri investigation. “The government wants a fair and impartial probe. What else does the Opposition want? It is a sub-judice matter,” Joshi added.

The Special Investigation Team (SIT) probing the Lakhimpur violence has submitted before a court that the killing of the four farmers and a journalist in the October 3 incident, in which Union minister Ajay Mishra's son Ashish is an accused, was a "pre-planned conspiracy".

(With inputs from agencies)