Opposition criticises government on 4th fuel hike in 10 days; demands rollback

“The BJP’s appetite isn’t satisfied even after slapping a central tax of ₹1,000 crore daily on petrol-diesel. When international prices were low, they didn’t pass on the benefits to the people, instead, they looted them relentlessly,” Kharge wrote on X, demanding a rollback.

Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge accused the government of “looting the public’s earnings in installments” and leader of the opposition in Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi dubbed Prime Minister Narendra Modi as “Inflation Man.”

Opposition parties on Monday criticised the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-led central government after state-run oil marketing companies announced the fourth hike in petrol and diesel prices in ten days, pushing petrol in Delhi to ₹102.12 per litre and diesel to ₹95.20 per litre.

The repeated hikes come against the backdrop of rising global crude oil prices, with India’s crude oil import basket surging to around USD 113 to 114 per barrel from roughly USD 69 per barrel in February, driven by the Iran conflict and the closure of the Strait of Hormuz.

India kept retail prices of petrol and diesel largely unchanged for nearly four years before the recent revisions.

Opposition leaders across parties alleged the government deliberately held back increases through assembly elections in Assam, Kerala, Tamil Nadu and West Bengal, and released them the moment polling concluded.

Gandhi, in a post on X, wrote: “They raise petrol-diesel prices in installments, so that your pocket keeps getting quietly fleeced. The moment elections ended, petrol-diesel was hiked by ₹8. And this rise will just keep happening. Inflation Man Modi’s only job is this, promises during elections, and the rest of the time, attacks on the public’s pocket.”

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Kharge said that petrol in Delhi stood at ₹71.41 per litre when the BJP came to power in 2014 and now stands at ₹102.12, a rise of 43.01%, while diesel has moved from ₹56.71 to ₹95.20 per litre, a jump of 67.87%.

He further alleged that the Modi government “looted ₹43 lakh crore in the last 12 years, making it a loot of ₹1,000 everyday,” and pointed out that “shares of HPCL [Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Limited], BPCL [Bharat Petroleum Corporation Limited] and Indian Oil rose 5.8%, 4.44% and 3.90% respectively” on the day of the fourth hike. “Profit over People is BJP’s DNA,” he wrote.

Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav on May 15 on X posted an illustration of himself riding a bicycle with the caption: “If one has to move forward, then a bicycle is the only option.”