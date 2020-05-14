e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

May 14, 2020-Thursday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / India News / Opposition parties hit out at Centre on Covid-19 package

Opposition parties hit out at Centre on Covid-19 package

The Congress party claimed that the stimulus package has nothing for the migrant workers walking back to their home states.

india Updated: May 14, 2020 08:06 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
West Bengal chief minister and TMC supremo Mamata Banerjee said that the special economic package has nothing for the unorganised sector, public spending and employment generation.
West Bengal chief minister and TMC supremo Mamata Banerjee said that the special economic package has nothing for the unorganised sector, public spending and employment generation.(Satyabrata Tripathy/HT photo )
         

The opposition parties expressed disappointment with the special Covid-19 stimulus package announced by the Centre on Wednesday with the Congress claiming that it has nothing for the migrant workers walking back to their home states.

The Congress fielded former finance minister, P Chidambaram, to counter the government’s announcements.

“There is nothing in what the finance minister said for the lakhs of poor, hungry and devastated migrant workers who have walked — and many thousands are still walking — back to their home states. This is a cruel blow dealt to those who toil every day,” he said, addressing a news conference through video.

“There is also nothing by way of cash transfer to the bottom half of the population (13 crore families) who have been pushed into destitution. Only yesterday, Prof Thomas Pikketty [the French economist] pleaded for cash transfers to the poor,” added Chidambaram.

“Except for the modest MSME package, we are disappointed with today’s announcements,” he said.

West Bengal chief minister and TMC supremo Mamata Banerjee said, “The special economic package announced by the union government is nothing but a big zero. It is eyewash to fool the people. There is nothing for the unorganised sector, public spending and employment generation,” she told reporters.

“Yesterday, when the Prime Minister announced Rs 20 lakh crore package, we were hopeful that the interest of the states will be looked into. But today, after the union finance minister made the announcements, it was found that everything that was said was a bluff,” she said.

Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav called the package mere rhetoric.

“First it was the false promise of Rs 15 lakh, and now it is the claim of Rs 20 lakh crore...Now, the 133 crore people will be hit by a 133-time bigger ‘jumla’ (rhetoric)...How can anyone believe this...,” he tweeted in Hindi.

Congress leader Manish Tewari also criticised the government’s move. “ It is a clear case of skewed priorities of the government. Today, India faces the single biggest humanitarian crisis after the Partition in 1947 and the displacement of people from East Pakistan. There are millions of migrant labourers left without jobs and shelter above their heads. But for the government it seems they don’t exist,” he said.

tags
top news
Four-fold rise in daily coronavirus cases across India
Four-fold rise in daily coronavirus cases across India
Truck collision in MP kills at least 8 labourers, 50 injured
Truck collision in MP kills at least 8 labourers, 50 injured
India’s Covid-19 tally crosses 78,000-mark; 3,722 cases in 24 hours
India’s Covid-19 tally crosses 78,000-mark; 3,722 cases in 24 hours
Covid-19 updates: Coronavirus may never go away, warns WHO
Covid-19 updates: Coronavirus may never go away, warns WHO
‘Where is fiscal stimulus?’ Manish Tewari questions govt’s Covid-19 relief package
‘Where is fiscal stimulus?’ Manish Tewari questions govt’s Covid-19 relief package
They did nothing I asked: Yuvraj on IPL team he wanted to ‘run away from’
They did nothing I asked: Yuvraj on IPL team he wanted to ‘run away from’
UPSRTC to charge ₹10,000 for taxi rides from Delhi airport to Noida, Ghaziabad
UPSRTC to charge ₹10,000 for taxi rides from Delhi airport to Noida, Ghaziabad
Brand new vehicles at pre-owned prices: How some dealers plan to sell BS 4 stock
Brand new vehicles at pre-owned prices: How some dealers plan to sell BS 4 stock
trending topics
COVID-19 State TallyCoronavirus LiveCovid-19 Cases IndiaCovid-19Covid-19 LockdownAarogya SetuUP Covid-19 CasesMBSE HSLC Result 2020 DeclaredMizoram Board Class 10 result 2020Nirmala Sitharaman

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In