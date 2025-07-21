Orange alert for heavy rain in 6 Uttarakhand districts, schools shut in Dehradun

An orange' alert has been issued for heavy to very heavy rainfall in six districts of Uttarakhand on Monday, the meteorological department said. The centre also said that letters have been sent to the district magistrates directing them to remain on alert and take necessary precautions.(PTI)

According to the State Emergency Operations Centre, the weather office has also predicted lightning accompanied with strong winds in some ares of Dehradun, Tehri, Pauri, Nainital, Champawat and Udham Singh Nagar.

Meanwhile, Dehradun District Magistrate Savin Bansal issued an order for all schools and Anganwadi centres from Classes 1 to 12 to remain closed on Monday in view of the 'orange' alert.