Search
Monday, Jul 21, 2025
New Delhi oC

Orange alert for heavy rain in 6 Uttarakhand districts, schools shut in Dehradun

PTI |
Published on: Jul 21, 2025 01:24 pm IST

According to the State Emergency Operations Centre, the weather office has also predicted lightning accompanied by strong winds in some parts of Uttarakhand.

An orange' alert has been issued for heavy to very heavy rainfall in six districts of Uttarakhand on Monday, the meteorological department said.

The centre also said that letters have been sent to the district magistrates directing them to remain on alert and take necessary precautions.(PTI)
The centre also said that letters have been sent to the district magistrates directing them to remain on alert and take necessary precautions.(PTI)

According to the State Emergency Operations Centre, the weather office has also predicted lightning accompanied with strong winds in some ares of Dehradun, Tehri, Pauri, Nainital, Champawat and Udham Singh Nagar.

The centre also said that letters have been sent to the district magistrates directing them to remain on alert and take necessary precautions.

Meanwhile, Dehradun District Magistrate Savin Bansal issued an order for all schools and Anganwadi centres from Classes 1 to 12 to remain closed on Monday in view of the 'orange' alert.

Get Latest real-time updates on India News, Weather Today and Latest News and Shubhanshu Shukla Earth Return Live on Hindustan Times.
Get Latest real-time updates on India News, Weather Today and Latest News and Shubhanshu Shukla Earth Return Live on Hindustan Times.
News / India News / Orange alert for heavy rain in 6 Uttarakhand districts, schools shut in Dehradun
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy
close

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
Subscribe Now!
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On