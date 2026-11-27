Indian filmmakers chasing an Oscar should look beyond the international feature film category, Natalie Wade, a senior official of the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences said at the 57th International Film Festival of India (IFFI) in Goa. She admitted that the cost of competing for the award can be too high for many filmmakers outside the US.

Natalie Wade (in picture) admitted that the cost of competing for an Oscar can keep many filmmakers out (X/@MIB_India) more less

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Wade, vice president, member relations and awards administration at the Academy, was speaking at a masterclass at the festival during which filmmakers, students and academics asked why Indian cinema, one of the largest film industries in the world, still struggles to find a place at the Oscars.

‘High fee is prohibitive’

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Wade admitted that the cost of competing for an Oscar can keep many filmmakers out. Submitting a film is free, but filmmakers face a $25,000 ( ₹23,13,191) fee. Wade said the Academy also has an alternate rate of $8,000 ( ₹7,40,221), but added, “I think we can still say that it can be prohibitive as well.”

For independent and regional filmmakers in India, many of whom work on small budgets, even the lower rate is a big sum. Asked whether the Academy could charge a sliding fee depending on the region a filmmaker comes from, as many international academic conferences do, Wade called it "a great suggestion." "Our committees evaluate the rules on a yearly basis. So what exists now may not exist, you know, for the next cycle," she said.

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{{^usCountry}} Her remarks come as the Oscars continue to face criticism for being Anglo and Eurocentric. The #OscarsSoWhite controversy of 2015 forced the Academy to diversify its membership, but the international feature category is still largely dominated by European films. In nearly seven decades, only three Indian films have been nominated in the category - 'Mother India', 'Salaam Bombay' and 'Lagaan'. None of them won. Indian filmmakers in the masterclass audience spoke about the pressure to cut songs or change their storytelling to suit Western audiences. Lack of diversity in Academy {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Her remarks come as the Oscars continue to face criticism for being Anglo and Eurocentric. The #OscarsSoWhite controversy of 2015 forced the Academy to diversify its membership, but the international feature category is still largely dominated by European films. In nearly seven decades, only three Indian films have been nominated in the category - 'Mother India', 'Salaam Bombay' and 'Lagaan'. None of them won. Indian filmmakers in the masterclass audience spoke about the pressure to cut songs or change their storytelling to suit Western audiences. Lack of diversity in Academy {{/usCountry}}

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According to Wade, about 75% of the Academy's members are from the US and only 25% from the rest of the world, with around 60 Indian members. She agreed that this was not enough. "I think it is not enough and we're doing what we can as an organisation because we are wanting to be a global organisation," she said.

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Wade said Indian filmmakers often wrongly believe that the international feature category is their only way in. "If an Indian film is not selected by the selection committee, they can enter our general entry and best picture categories. So I would highly encourage films to choose that pathway," she said. She said international films had competed across categories last year, and she advised filmmakers to get in touch with Indian Academy members, who can sponsor them as candidates for membership.

Indian movies in Oscars

Every year, India's official entry for the international feature category is chosen by a selection committee of the Film Federation of India, and the choice often sparks debate. Critics have accused the committee of overlooking films with strong international buzz. In 2022, it picked the Gujarati film ‘Chhello Show’ over SS Rajamouli's RRR. RRR's makers then campaigned on their own in the general categories, and its song ‘Naatu Naatu’ went on to win the Oscar. In 2024, the committee's choice of ‘Laapataa Ladies’ over Payal Kapadia's Cannes Grand Prix winner ‘All We Imagine As Light’ drew sharp criticism.

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Asked whether IFFI could become an Oscar-qualifying festival, Wade said festivals can apply for the status. The Academy already recognises several qualifying festivals across the world, but IFFI is not one of them yet.

On artificial intelligence (AI), a question that is troubling the film world, Wade said the Academy stands firmly with human creativity. "The academy is determined to champion filmmakers and the human artistry at the heart of filmmaking," she said. She said the award rules have an AI clause at the beginning, and that one factor is how far a human authored the project. Each branch's executive committee decides how this applies to its own categories.

She also said films released only on OTT platforms will not be considered without a theatrical release in the US. "We do not anticipate this changing anytime soon. The theatrical release is close to our members' hearts," she said.

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Wade said the 100th Academy Awards, taking place in March 2028 will be a global celebration, with efforts planned around the world, and that the ceremony will introduce a new category for stunt design. Wade said her favourite Indian film is SS Rajamouli's RRR.