Home / India News / Out to steal scrap iron, teenager shot dead by security guard of Odisha steel plant
An 18-year-old youth was allegedly shot dead by a security guard of a Sambalpur-based integrated steel plant in Odisha on Thursday. (GETTY IMAGES.)
An 18-year-old youth was allegedly shot dead by a security guard of a Sambalpur-based integrated steel plant in Odisha on Thursday. (GETTY IMAGES.)
india news

Out to steal scrap iron, teenager shot dead by security guard of Odisha steel plant

The youth died soon after, but the plant officials did not take him to hospital. It was around evening that he was taken to a local hospital and finally the Government Medical College and Hospital at Burla town where he was declared dead.
READ FULL STORY
By Debabrata Mohanty
PUBLISHED ON OCT 01, 2021 12:15 AM IST

An 18-year-old youth was allegedly shot dead by a security guard of a Sambalpur-based integrated steel plant while the former was trying to steal iron scraps this afternoon, police said.

According to police in Sambalpur, on Thursday afternoon 4-5 youths were trying to steal some iron scraps from Shyam Metallics’ 2.9 MTPA integrated steel plant in Rengali area when one of the plant’s security guards spotted them. The guard tried to stop them, but when they did not listen, he fired at the young men and hit one of them.

“The youth died soon after, but the plant officials did not take him to hospital. It was around evening that he was taken to a local hospital and finally the Government Medical College and Hospital at Burla town where he was declared dead,” said inspector Dhabaleswar Sahoo of Rengali police station.

Police said they have detained the security guard for questioning. The details of the deceased could not be known immediately.

Earlier this month, Shyam Metallics signed Bollywood actor Salman Khan as brand ambassador for endorsing its S-E-L TMT bars as the company embarked on a four-fold expansion plan in metal capacity comprising intermediate and final products.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Close
TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.