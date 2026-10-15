Chennai, Over 1.6 lakh personnel will undertake the population enumeration phase of Census 2027, covering all 38 districts in Tamil Nadu.

Over 1.6 lakh personnel will undertake population enumeration in TN

The exercise will cover 25 municipal corporations, 651 towns, and 15,437 villages across approximately 1.43 lakh enumeration blocks, an official release said here on late Wednesday.

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An estimated 1,41,083 enumerators and 20,467 supervisors will participate in the exercise.

The Commissioner of Revenue Administration , District Collectors and Municipal Commissioners have emphasised the need to ensure that every household and every person in the state is included.

The enumeration will extend to all parts of Tamil Nadu remote villages, scattered habitations, newly developed residential layouts, slum settlements, high-rise apartment complexes, mixed residential and commercial buildings, and rapidly expanding urban areas.

Particular attention is to be given to new streets, settlements, and buildings that have been constructed since the previous house-listing exercise.

District collectors and municipal commissioners will ensure that such areas are identified and included so that no locality or household is missed.

Enumerators and supervisors will be trained in the prescribed procedures for collecting and verifying information. Digital applications and monitoring systems will support data collection and supervision.

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These measures were intended to support systematic coverage and reliable enumeration across the state, the release said.

The revenue, education, police, health, and women and child development departments, local bodies and other concerned agencies will coordinate to facilitate enumeration across rural and urban areas.

Coordination among the concerned agencies will support field-level implementation throughout the state.

Households will also have the option of providing their information through the self-enumeration facility using the designated online portal.

The dates for self-enumeration will be notified in January 2027, the release said.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.