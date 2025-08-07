Over 20,000 Indian workers currently employed in Israel: MEA to Parliament

New Delhi: Over 20,000 Indian nationals are currently employed in Israel, including 6,774 who entered the country under the India-Israel bilateral framework agreement as of July 1, 2025, the ministry of external affairs (MEA) told Parliament on Thursday. Around 6,400 are working in the construction sector, brought in through private channels. (AFP)

“Under the bilateral Framework Agreement,6,774 Indian workers had arrived in Israel for work as of 01 July 2025. This includes 6,730 Indian nationals in the construction sector and 44 Indian nationals employed as caregivers, based on demand raised by the Israeli side,” Union Minister of State for External Affairs Kirti Vardhan Singh said, in response to a question by Rajya Sabha lawmaker John Brittas.

Singh added that out of the 20,174 Indian workers currently employed in Israel, 220 Indian workers were repatriated due to “skill mismatch and language barriers” as cited by the Indian government.

Outside of the framework agreement, nearly 7,000 Indians have also been recruited as caregivers, while around 6,400 are working in the construction sector, brought in through private channels.

Addressing concerns over the safety of Indian labourers amid the ongoing Israel-Gaza conflict, Singh said that an Indian agricultural worker was killed and two others were injured in March 2024 in an attack from Lebanon. Another person was injured in Gaza rocket fire on October 7, 2023.

“Government accords the highest priority to the safety, security and well-being of Indian nationals abroad, including Indian workers. Our embassy remains in regular touch with the Indian community in Israel and organises frequent consular visits to ensure the safety and well-being of Indian workers in Israel. The Indian embassy coordinates with Israeli authorities for the safety and security of Indian nationals in Israel and to ensure proper medical treatment to the injured and compensation for victims,” Singh added.