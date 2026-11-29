Aizawl, More than 45,000 people in Mizoram pledged to oppose child marriage as a women-led grassroots campaign was organised across 100 villages in the state to mark the first International Day for the Elimination of Child, Early and Forced Marriage, organisers said on Sunday.

Over 45,000 in Mizoram pledge against child marriage more less

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The campaign, spearheaded by 546 women leaders and child marriage survivors on Saturday, saw 45,536 people take pledges against the practice, according to Just Rights for Children , which organised the programmes with its partner groups.

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The mobilisation included torchlight processions, candle marches, awareness programmes, pledge-taking events and other activities aimed at creating awareness about the legal, social and health consequences of child marriage, the JRC said in a statement.

Survivors were also felicitated at programmes held in different districts and shared their experiences to inspire young girls and their families.

According to the National Family Health Survey-6 conducted during 2023–24, six per cent of women aged 20-24 in Mizoram were married before attaining 18 years, down from 8 per cent recorded in NFHS-5 .

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{{^usCountry}} At the national level, the corresponding figure declined from 23.3 per cent to 20.1 per cent during the period. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} At the national level, the corresponding figure declined from 23.3 per cent to 20.1 per cent during the period. {{/usCountry}}

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Child marriage in Mizoram declined by 2 per cent between 2019-21 and 2023-24, compared to a 3.2 per cent drop at the national level, the JRC said, quoting the NFHS.

JRC, the country's largest civil society network working for the protection of children, said its three partner organisations working across Mizoram's 11 districts have been supporting efforts to prevent child marriages.

Nationally, the organisation and its network of more than 300 NGOs claimed to have prevented over 6.5 lakh child marriages during the past three years.

The campaign also brought religious leaders and wedding-related service providers into the movement, with participants pledging not to facilitate child marriages and to alert authorities if they received information about one.

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On September 4, the UN General Assembly adopted a resolution declaring November 27 as the International Day for the Elimination of Child, Early and Forced Marriage.

The resolution was sponsored by 84 countries, including India.

The designation of November 27 as the International Day for the Elimination of Child, Early and Forced Marriage marks a global achievement for India, as it was on this day in 2024 that the Ministry of Women and Child Development launched the campaign for 'Bal Vivah Mukt Bharat'.

In the last two years, the government has been holding special campaigns to raise awareness among people against child marriage, with JRC supporting these efforts through its work on the ground across the country, officials said.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.