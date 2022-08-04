Over 4k arrested, 149 convicted under UAPA from 2018-2020: Govt in RS

A total of 4,960 arrests have been made under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA) between 2018 and 2020 and 149 people were convicted under the Act in the same time period, the Union home ministry told Rajya Sabha on Wednesday.

Replying to a question posed by Communist Party of India MP Sandosh Kumar P, Union minister of state for Home, Nityanand Rai said: “The National Crime Records Bureau (NCRB) compiles the data on crime as reported to it by States and Union Territories and publishes the same in its annual publication ‘Crime in India’. The latest published report is of the year 2020.”

The NCRB data also showed age-wise arrests under UAPA since 2018. However, Rai said the NCRB doesn’t keep records of religion-wise arrests under the Act.

According to the data presented by Rai, Uttar Pradesh has topped the list every year with 479 arrests in 2018, 498 in 2019 and 361 arrests in 2020.

Manipur clocked the second highest tally of arrests under the Act with 332 in 2018, 386 in 2019 and 225 in 2020.

In Jammu and Kashmir, there were 177 arrests in 2018, 227 in 2019 and 346 arrests in 2020 under UAPA.

A majority of people arrested every year were between 18-30 years of age with 753 in 2018, 1,090 in 2019 and 645 arrests in 2020.