'Padyatra or anshan': Sonam Wangchuk's warning if leaders detained in Delhi not released by tomorrow

Ladakhi activist Sonam Wangchuk warned of carrying out a hunger strike or a foot march if the leaders detained in Delhi on Saturday are not released by tomorrow. Several political leaders, activists and protesters, including Cockroach Janta Party founder Abhijeet Dipke, AAP chief Arvind Kejriwal and TMC supremo Mamata Banerjee were detained by Delhi Police as they tried to march to the Jantar Mantar against alleged irregularities in the functioning of the Election Commission.

Activist Sonam Wangchuk addresses the press conference at Press Club of India, in New Delhi, India, on Sunday, September 27, 2026. (Hindustan Times)

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In a video message released on his social media handles, the activist claimed that the country was in a state of "undeclared emergency".

"Yesterday when I posted a message appealing for unity and peace in today's protest, I had never imagined that the biggest democracy in the world would be under an undeclared EMERGENCY," he wrote.

Wangchuk, who extended his support to the anti-CEC protest, was unable to physically take part in the agitation in Delhi. "I was happy there were so many leaders to lead the movement, but I now learn that they have all been arrested," he said.

Wangchuk expressed hopes that those arrested will be released soon. The activist warned that he will be "compelled to consider an Anshan Fast or Padyatra March" if the detained leaders are not released by Sunday.

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