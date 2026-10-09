Sonam Wangchuk backs CJP stir in Delhi, but says he can't attend: 'Hope we won't let Bapu down'

Activist Sonam Wangchuk said on Friday that he won't be participating in the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP)'s Jantar Mantar protest on October 10, saying that he is busy making preparations for the upcoming winter. Activist Sonam Wangchuk said on Friday that he won't be attending CJP's October 10 protest in Delhi. (HT Photos )

The Ladakh-based activist quoted Urdu poet Faiz Ahmed Faiz as he listed the winter preparations that included ‘making artificial glaciers for water security and experiments for GLOF or glacial lake flood security and to diffuse the 200+ ticking water bombs in high Himalayas.’ Track latest updates on anti-CEC protest in Delhi

The CJP is holding a protest at Delhi's Jantar Mantar on October 10 as part of its nationwide campaign demanding CEC Gyanesh Kuamr's resignation over Special Intensive Revision (SIR) irregularities.

“Despite all efforts of the government to hinder & damage our work we continue to work for national security... making preparations as another winter comes,” Wangchuk wrote on X, as he extended his wishes to the protesters and urged them to remain ‘peaceful at all costs’.

Quoting Faiz, he wrote, “Aur Bhi Gham Hain Zamaane Main Siyaast Ke Siva…Rahaten aur bhi hain wasl ki raahat ke siva.”

“I hope we won't let Baapu down,” he wrote.