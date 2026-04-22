Pak jihadists killed Hindu tourist to send a message to PM Modi

Recovered from the handset of LeT terrorist Hamza Afghani was a threat that the next attack was coming soon. The banner read: “Modi, tera baap ayaa (Modi your father has come). Abu Hamza (generic name for jihadists). Group—IDH (Indian Dog Hunters).” Hamza entered India through Tulail valley (Gurez Sector) in 2024 and was received by lead killer Faizal Jatt aka Suleman Shah in Ganderbal area. He was gunned down by Indian Army para-commandos on July 28, 2025 in Operation Mahadev.

Digital forensics of mobile handsets recovered from the three Lashkar-e-Tayyeba (LeT) terrorists responsible for Pahalgam massacre reveals that the strike was a brutal message from the Pakistan jihad factory to Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The message was delivered by the three LeT terrorists six days after (now) Field Marshal Asim Munir’s Hindu hate speech on April 16, 2025.

That Pakistan hates PM Modi is quite evident as Shivamogga resident Pallavi and her 18-year-old son Abhijeya were given a similar message by the Islamist killers on April 22, 2025 when they asked the terrorists to kill them also along with father Manjunath at Baisaran Valley. Pallavi at that time recalled that the terrorist told them that he would not kill them but asked them to convey the message to Modi. Manjunath, Pallavi and Abhijeya were on a holiday to Pahalgam when the terrorist killed the Shivamogga realtor while leaving victims to tell the dastardly story.

Investigations into the attack revealed that Faisal Jatt, whose handler was Sajjid Jatt across the LoC, was involved in an attack on an IAF convoy in Sashithar on May 4, 2024. The group of three moved from Poonch-Rajouri area to Kashmir Valley in the second week of July 2024. Suleman Shah was engaged by the Indian security forces in a counter-terrorist operation in Dachigam on December 3, 2024, in which a Lashkar terrorist Junaid was neutralized. The recovered mobile sets revealed that Jatt got clear instructions from his handlers in Pakistan to attack tourists in Pahalgam after checking their identifications and kill Hindustanis only.

Pakistan's deep state’s hatred for Prime Minister Narendra Modi is understandable that India has retaliated to each and every terror attack with Uri Surgical Strikes in 2018, Operation Bandar (Balakot) in February 2019 and Operation Sindoor in 2025 as a response to Pahalgam massacre. While many within the national security apparatus are still squeamish on making Pakistan understand in the language it understands, PM Modi has articulated India’s counter-terror doctrine when he stated : “ Hum Ghar main gushenge bhi aur marenge bhi (we will not only enter the house or country giving shelter to terrorist but also kill them).”