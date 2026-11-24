Pakistan’s first ministerial visit to India since Operation Sindoor took an unexpected sightseeing turn, with the neighbouring country’s minister Musadik Masood Malik and his delegation visiting two Delhi monuments that were not on the itinerary cleared by the government.

Malik opted to visit Qutub Minar and the Red Fort, neither of which was among the sites sought. (X/Team_Musadik) more less

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The federal minister for climate change and environmental coordination led Pakistan’s delegation to the SCO Civilisational Dialogue Forum at Purana Qila (November 20-22). He is the first Pakistani federal minister to visit since Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, then foreign minister, came for the SCO meeting in Goa in May 2023.

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Senior culture ministry officials said the Pakistan High Commission had sought advance clearance for the minister and his delegation to travel to five sites. Four were approved: the Taj Mahal in Agra, Humayun’s Tomb, Dilli Haat and Qila Rai Pithora. The Nizamuddin Dargah was refused on security grounds.

Malik did not stick to this list. A senior ministry official said Malik and his wife visited only Humayun’s Tomb from the list of four approved sites. The Maliks left out Taj Mahal, Dilli Haat and Qila Rai Pithora because of his tight schedule. Instead, they opted to visit Qutub Minar and the Red Fort, neither of which was among the sites sought.

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{{^usCountry}} Culture secretary Vivek Aggarwal said a liaison officer was assigned and that the couple were “going to various monuments and various sites.” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Culture secretary Vivek Aggarwal said a liaison officer was assigned and that the couple were “going to various monuments and various sites.” {{/usCountry}}

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Pakistan’s deputy national coordinator for the SCO Farhat Ayesha said she wanted to see more of Delhi but didn’t get the time due to the “very hectic” conference. “The city has cultural similarities with Lahore,” she said. “I did not even get to see Purana Qila properly. I wanted to explore Delhi and see more of the city.”

Ayesha also pitched Lahore—designated the SCO Tourism and Cultural Capital for 2026–27 at the 26th SCO Council of Heads of State summit in Bishkek on September 1, attended by Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif—inviting people to visit for cultural events next year. Pakistan, this year’s SCO president, will host several meetings next year, including one of culture ministers and the summit, she said.

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Known as Pakistan’s cultural hub, Lahore houses monuments built in undivided India, including the Lahore Fort, Badshahi Mosque and Shalimar Gardens, alongside centuries-old havelis in its Walled City that mirror Old Delhi.

The rotating SCO cultural title, previously held by Varanasi (2022–23), Almaty (2023–24), Qingdao (2024–25) and Cholpon-Ata (2025–26), aims to boost tourism and people-to-people exchanges.

Pakistan holds the SCO presidency this year, with the theme “Turning Vision into Action: Connectivity, Innovation and Shared Prosperity”. It will host several meetings next year, including one of culture ministers, and the SCO summit. Ayesha said.

The forum was hosted by the ministries of culture and external affairs, with the Indira Gandhi National Centre for the Arts as knowledge partner. India and Pakistan became permanent SCO members in 2017.