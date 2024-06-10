‘Let’s replace hate with hope’: Nawaz Sharif congratulates PM Modi on 3rd term

NEW DELHI: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and former premier Nawaz Sharif on Monday congratulated Prime Minister Narendra Modi on beginning his third term in the top office, the first formal reaction from Pakistan to the formation of a new government in India. FILE - Pakistan's Former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif, center, addresses supporters next to his brother Shehbaz Sharif in Lahore, Pakistan,on Feb. 9, 2024 (AP)

Pakistan had so far held off on sending a message to Modi on his election victory, with the foreign office spokesperson saying last Friday it would be “premature” to talk of sending such a message as the process of forming a government was ongoing.

Date mein Crickit, late mein Crickit! Catch the game anytime, anywhere on Crickit. Find out how

“Felicitations to @narendramodi on taking oath as the Prime Minister of India,” Sharif said in a brief post on X, a day after Modi and his council of ministers took oath on Sunday.

Sharif’s elder brother Nawaz Sharif, a three-time former premier and head of the ruling Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N), was more effusive in his message on X.

“My warm felicitations to Modi Ji (@narendramodi) on assuming office for the third time. Your party’s success in recent elections reflects the confidence of the people in your leadership,” said Nawaz Sharif, who as the prime minister of Pakistan attended Modi’s first inauguration in 2014. “Let us replace hate with hope and seize the opportunity to shape the destiny of the two billion people of South Asia.”

Modi responded to Shehbaz Sharif’s message through a post on X that said: “Thank you @cmshehbaz for your good wishes.”

Pakistan was among the countries invited to Modi’s first inauguration in 2014 but bilateral relations went into a deep freeze following a string of terror attacks, including the 2019 Pulwama suicide bombing that killed 40 Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) jawans and brought both countries to the brink of conflict. After India scrapped the special status of Jammu and Kashmir the same year, Pakistan downgraded diplomatic ties.

The Indian side also hasn’t received any message from the top leadership of China, including President Xi Jinping. On Saturday, external affairs ministry spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal responded to a congratulatory message from his Chinese counterpart by saying India will make efforts to normalise ties with China on the basis of “mutual respect, mutual interest and mutual sensitivity”.

In a post on X, Modi thanked his Finnish counterpart Petteri Orpo for his congratulatory message and said he looked forward to building on the momentum in India-Finland ties and further deepening the bilateral partnership. Orpo had congratulated Modi on his third term and said he looked forward to expanding bilateral relations and working together for the “common good and the well-being of our peoples”.

Former Afghan president Karzai extended felicitations in a message on X and said: “I have every confidence that the people of India will continue their progress under your wise leadership. My best wishes to you and the friendly people of India.” Modi responded by posting: “Thank you for your kind words of felicitations my friend @KarzaiH.”

Modi also received a congratulatory message from philanthropist and former Microsoft CEO Bill Gates, who said he had “strengthened India’s position as a source of innovation for global progress in sectors like health, agriculture, women-led development, and digital transformation”. Gates said he looked forward to a “continued partnership to enhance the lives of people across India and the world”.

Modi replied by saying he deeply appreciated Gates’ message and recalled their “very positive and engaging conversation a few months ago, including on [the] transformative role of technology in governance and healthcare, and India’s commitment to climate change and sustainable development”. He added: “We value our partnership for promoting innovation for the benefit of humanity.”

Uganda’s President Yoweri Museveni also congratulated Modi on X and said the people of Africa share common aspirations and goals with Indians. “When India won her independence in 1947, Africans were inspired to fight and overthrow the yoke of colonialism...We, therefore, recognise India as a strategic ally,” he said.

Museveni added that the people of India and Uganda share common interests, including the pursuit of peace and prosperity. “We will continue working together to ensure the well-being of our citizens,” he said.

Modi responded by saying India will advance its strong partnership with Uganda. He said India was proud that the African Union became a permanent member of the G20 during the Indian presidency last year. “We will further develop our historical connect in all areas,” he added.

Slovenian PM Robert Golob, too, sent a congratulatory message to Modi, saying he looked forward to strengthening relations between the two countries and cooperating at international forums.