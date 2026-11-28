Army troops apprehended a Pakistani intruder along the Line of Control (LoC) in the Poonch district of Jammu and Kashmir on Saturday evening, officials said.

Investigators are also looking into whether he crossed the LoC inadvertently or with a specific purpose. (PTI) more less

Mohd Jamil (40), a resident of Kakuta village in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK), was intercepted near Sarla post around 6 pm, shortly after he crossed into Indian territory, they added.

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Officials stated that no incriminating materials were found in his possession at the time of his apprehension.

Jamil is currently being questioned by security agencies to determine the circumstances and motives behind his crossing.

Investigators are also looking into whether he crossed the LoC inadvertently or with a specific purpose.

Additionally, a man was detained for questioning in the Sawjian sector of Poonch on the same day. He was picked up in Gagrian village and taken to Chowki police in Sawjian. Further details are still awaited, officials said.