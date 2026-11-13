Chennai, The AIADMK and the DMK on Friday criticised the ruling TVK over its investment track record, alleging that the government had failed to attract industrial investments to Tamil Nadu and was losing opportunities to neighbouring Andhra Pradesh.

Palaniswami, Rajaa slam TVK govt over investments, claiming TN losing out to Andhra

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

AIADMK general secretary and former Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami described Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay's government as a "rented coalition government", a jibe at the TVK's allies, who were earlier with the DMK. He accused the administration of falling short in securing new industrial projects for the state.

{{^usCountry}} {{/usCountry}}

In a statement, Palaniswami contrasted the situation with the previous AIADMK rule, citing the milestones achieved under the late Chief Minister J Jayalalithaa and during his own tenure.

He said the previous AIADMK government had framed several investor-friendly policies and represented India at international trade expos to explain Tamil Nadu's industrial framework to global investors.

He listed the Global Investors Meets held in 2015 and 2019, and the Yaadhum Oore scheme, which sought to roll out the red carpet for Non-Resident Tamils wanting to set up businesses in their home state.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

{{^usCountry}} He said his official visits to the United Kingdom, the United States and Dubai, among other countries, had helped bring foreign investments to Tamil Nadu. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} He said his official visits to the United Kingdom, the United States and Dubai, among other countries, had helped bring foreign investments to Tamil Nadu. {{/usCountry}}

Read More

Even at the height of the Covid-19 lockdown in May 2020, he said the AIADMK government had taken proactive steps to attract foreign investment and sustain industrial development.

Separately, DMK leader T R B Rajaa, a former Industries Minister, questioned the TVK government's investment pipeline six months into its tenure.

He claimed it had failed to bring in new projects beyond those initiated by the previous DMK government, and was "shamelessly" claiming credit for them as its own achievements, while losing investment opportunities to Andhra Pradesh.

"Andhra Pradesh attracted ₹5.35 lakh crore in investment MoUs in one day. Most of which were opportunities that Tamil Nadu could have competed for and won," claimed in a social media post.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

"Six months into the TVK government, where is the fresh investment pipeline beyond projects whose foundations were laid by the DMK government? Sadly and shamelessly, this government is also claiming those as their own 'conversion'. While the TVK government is busy building barricades in five-star hotels to retain its MLAs, Andhra Pradesh is busy building an ecosystem that attracts investors," he alleged.

"Inherited momentum is NOT an industrial strategy, CM Sir. Tamil Nadu's future factories are being negotiated today by other states right under TN's nose. Concentrate on investment promotion. Concentrate on creating jobs for the youth and women of TN. Stop negotiating with MLAs; start negotiating with investors," he said, ending his post with the hashtags 'TVK loses TN jobs' and 'TVK fails'.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.