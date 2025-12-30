PAN-Aadhaar linking deadline ends tomorrow: Steps to access link, info on late fee and more

The December 31 deadline to link Aadhaar and PAN cards is almost here. After the deadline, unlinked PAN cards will become inoperative, and users may also have to pay a late fee. Taxpayers who try to link the documents after the deadline will have to face a late fee of ₹ 1000 before proceeding with the process.(Representational Image)

According to the Income Tax Department, users who fail to link their Aadhaar and PAN within the stipulated time won't be able to use their PAN card for key financial transactions.

Aadhaar-PAN linking: Deadline, late fees

The last date to complete the linking process is set as December 31, 2025. Further, taxpayers who try to link the documents after the deadline will have to face a late fee of ₹1,000 before proceeding with the process.

How to link PAN to Aadhaar

Visit the official income tax e-filing portal, enter login credentials In the profile sections, click on the ‘link Aadhaar’ option, enter PAN and Aadhaar details and continue to ‘pay through e-pay tax.' Choose the relevant assessment year and type of payment as ‘other receipts’. After paying the fee, Aadhar can be linked to the PAN card

To check the status of Aadhaar PAN linking, users will have to click on the ‘link Aadhaar status’ option and enter PAN and Aadhaar details.

If there are discrepancies in the Adhaar or PAN details, users should visit the respective portals of UIDAI and UTIITSL to correct the details.

For cases when an Aadhaar is linked with some other PAN card, users will have to contact the Jurisdictional Assessing Officer and submit a request for delinking.

For new PAN card applicants, Aadhaar-based verification has been made mandatory at the time of application. This move has been taken to remove the need to link them separately later.