PAN-Aadhaar linking deadline on December 31: How to link Aadhaar with PAN Card | Step-by-step guide

The deadline to link PAN card and Aadhaar card is only two days away. The Income Tax Department has issued December 31 as the deadline, after which the PAN card will become inoperative if it is not linked. Users will have to pay a late fee of ₹ 1,000 before the linking process after the deadline of December 31.(HT Photo/ Representational Image)

PAN Card, which is often used for financial and tax-related transactions, needs to be linked with the Aadhaar card through a simple linking process, which can be done online. Users will need to follow a few steps given on the Income Tax official website to link Aadhaar and the PAN card.

Steps to link Aadhaar and PAN card

Visit the Income Tax e-filing portal and log in with your credentials Click on the ‘link Aadhaar’ option in the Profile section of the website Following this, the user will have to enter their Aadhaar and PAN card details and click on ‘continue to pay through e-pay tax.' Enter the PAN number and verify it by entering an OTP received on the registered mobile number After OTP verification, the user will be directed to an e-pay tax page Click on the ‘proceed’ button in the Income Tax tile Select the relevant ‘assessment year’and ‘type of payment’ which will be selected as other receipts Next, the applicable amount will be automatically filled against others. Click on ‘continue’ The user will receive a generated challan and will have to make a payment. After the payment, users can link their Aadhaar and PAN on the portal.

Also read: PAN-Aadhaar linking: 3 days left before unlinked PAN cards turn inoperative. How to check link status

After the payment of the fee, follow these steps to send an Aadhaar PAN link request

Go to the e-filing portal and click on the ‘Link Aadhaar to PAN' option.

Enter Aadhaar number and click on ‘validate’

After verification, a request for linking will be submitted, and the user can now check the Aadhaar PAN link status on the same portal.

In case the PAN is already linked with some other Aadhaar, users will have to contact their Jurisdictional Assessing Officer and submit a request for delinking.

Also read: New offline ID tool for Aadhaar, entities using it to have stricter checks | India News

What will happen after deadline

After the deadline PAN card will become inoperative if it is not linked. Defaulters may have to face disruptions in services that require PAN usage, HT reported earlier.

Further, users will have to pay a late fee of ₹1,000 before the linking process after the deadline.