 3 Pannun-backed SFJ operatives arrested for writing pro-Khalistan slogans in Delhi, Punjab | Latest News India - Hindustan Times
Menu Explore
Search Search
Tuesday, May 14, 2024
New Delhi oC
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

3 Pannun-backed SFJ operatives arrested for writing pro-Khalistan slogans in Delhi, Punjab

ByHT News Desk
May 14, 2024 03:13 PM IST

Three operatives of the banned separatist group SFJ were apprehended for writing pro-Khalistan slogans in public areas of Delhi and Bathinda.

Three operatives of the banned separatist group Sikhs of Justice were arrested for writing pro-Khalistan slogans at public places in Delhi and Punjab's Bathinda, police said on Tuesday.

Gurpatwant Singh Pannun is one of the founders of the US-based separatist group Sikhs for Justice.
Gurpatwant Singh Pannun is one of the founders of the US-based separatist group Sikhs for Justice.

The arrests were made by Bathinda Police and its counter-intelligence wing, Director General of Police Gaurav Yadav said.

Unlock exclusive access to the latest news on India's general elections, only on the HT App. Download Now! Download Now!

“In a major breakthrough, Counter-Intelligence, Bathinda & Bathinda Police have arrested three #SFJ operatives for writing Pro-Khalistan slogans at various public places including Bathinda, #Punjab & #Delhi, backed by #NewYork-based mastermind Gurpatwant Pannu of Sikhs for Justice (#SFJ)” Yadav said in a post on X.

“The investigation has been carried out in a professional and scientific manner to solve the case,” he added.

Read: Gurpatwant Singh Pannun murder plot: India slams Washington Post's ‘unwarranted’ report

The pro-Khalistani slogans were found written on the walls of the District Administrative Complex and Court Complex in Bathinda on April 27.

Similar pro-Khalistani slogans appeared on the pillars of Jhandewalan Metro Station and Karol Bagh Metro Station in Delhi on May 9, prompting police to launch an investigation.

A security guard at a building close to the Karol Bagh Metro station said that he noticed the writing in black paint on the pillars of the metro station when he came for duty on Sunday morning.

"I came to duty at 8 am and saw that something was written in black colour on the pillars of the metro station. A huge crowd had gathered there and was reading the slogans," Bajrangi, the security guard, said speaking to ANI.

"These slogans may have been written at night because no one was there at that time and no one saw who wrote these slogans," he added.

Read: ‘To complicate Indian elections’: Russia slams US report on Pannun murder plot

Gurpatwant Singh Pannun is one of the founders of the US-based separatist group Sikhs for Justice and has been actively lobbying for a separate state for Sikhs, which they call Khalistan, in the US, Canada and the UK.

In July 2020, Pannun was designated a terrorist by the Union home ministry and two months later, the government ordered the attachment of his properties under Section 51A of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act. Pannun has been running a campaign against India and motivating Sikh youngsters in his home state Punjab to join militancy.

Tell us what your First Vote will stand for in a short video & get a chance to be featured on HT’s social media handles. Click here to know more!

Get Current Updates on India News, Elections 2024, Lok sabha election Live , Election 2024 Date along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    author-default-90x90
    HT News Desk

    Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered.

News / India News / 3 Pannun-backed SFJ operatives arrested for writing pro-Khalistan slogans in Delhi, Punjab

IPL 2024 Coverage

SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, May 14, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On