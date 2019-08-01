Parliament Live Updates: ‘MPs will be informed about listed bills a day in advance’: LS Speaker
Parliament Live Updates: Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code (Amendment) Bill, 2019, National Medical Commission Bill, 2019, Jallianwala Bagh National Memorial (Amendment) Bill, 2019 and Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Amendment Bill, 2019 are among the...
-
11:40 am IST
‘Before a bill is listed, MPs will be informed a day in advance’: Om Birla
-
11:35 am IST
The National Medical Commission Bill, 2019 to be moved in Rajya Sabha
-
11:20 am IST
‘Didn’t get promised comprehensive data protection bill’: Mahua Moitra
-
11:15 am IST
‘We should not be taken for granted’: Kanimozhi Karunanidhi
-
11:05 am IST
Jallianwala Bagh National Memorial (Amendment) Bill, 2019 to be moved
-
10:58 am IST
Nirmala Sitharaman to move Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code (Amendment) Bill, 2019
Minister of Finance Nirmala Sitharaman is expected to move the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code (Amendment) Bill, 2019 in Lok Sabha today, while Minister of Tourism, Prahalad Singh Patel, is going to move the Jallianwala Bagh National Memorial (Amendment) Bill, 2019.
In Rajya Sabha, Minister of Health and Family Welfare Harsh Vardhan is going to move the The National Medical Commission Bill, 2019. This bill will provide a better quality medical education and also make it affordable.
Home Minister Amit Shah will move that The Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Amendment Bill, 1967 be further amended.
Follow LIVE updates here:
‘Before a bill is listed, MPs will be informed a day in advance’: Om Birla
“Since I was chosen to be the Speaker, it’s my responsibility to see that I run House with consensus of all MPs. As you requested,I’ll see to it personally that before a Bill is listed all MPs are informed about it a day in advance so you prepare for it,” said Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla. :ANI
The National Medical Commission Bill, 2019 to be moved in Rajya Sabha
Minister of Health and Family Welfare Harsh Vardhan is going to move the The National Medical Commission Bill, 2019.
‘Didn’t get promised comprehensive data protection bill’: Mahua Moitra
“You had assured us of a comprehensive data protection bill and it has not come,” said TMC MP Mahua Moitra.
‘We should not be taken for granted’: Kanimozhi Karunanidhi
“Everyday the revised list of topics to be discussed comes in at 10 am or 10.30 am. It should not be done this way, we should not be taken to granted to such an extent,” said Kanimozhi Karunanidhi in Lok Sabha.
Jallianwala Bagh National Memorial (Amendment) Bill, 2019 to be moved
Minister of Tourism, Prahalad Singh Patel, is going to move the Jallianwala Bagh National Memorial (Amendment) Bill, 2019.
Nirmala Sitharaman to move Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code (Amendment) Bill, 2019
Minister of Finance Nirmala Sitharaman to move the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code (Amendment) Bill, 2019 in Lok Sabha.