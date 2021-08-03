Parliament Monsoon Session LIVE: PM Modi calls for restraint, slams Oppn for din

The ongoing monsoon session of Parliament is likely to see more adjournments and disruptions during the day as 14 Opposition parties plan a 'mock parliament' against the government's refusal to hold discuss the Pegasus snooping row, Covid-19 pandemic, farm laws and spiraling fuel prices. The leaders will meet over breakfast, hosted by Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, to discuss a strategy for the remaining part of the session.

On Monday, defence minister Rajnath Singh reached out to at least two senior Opposition leaders to bring the ongoing session back on the rails, but the latter refused to give in, stating a debate on the Pegasus snooping controversy is a must for the disruptions to end.

Amid repeated adjournments and fierce protests, productivity of the Lok Sabha and the Rajya Sabha now stand at just 14% and 20%, respectively. Both Houses faced repeated disruptions and protests even on Monday.

Amid the din, the government introduced the Tribunals Reforms Bill in the Lok Sabha and passed the General Insurance Business (Nationalisation) Amendment Bill, 2021 before it was adjourned for the day. The Rajya Sabha approved the Inland Vessels Bill, 2021.