Parliament special sitting LIVE: Union cabinet to meet at 1pm on Friday, delimitation bill likely focus
Parliament special sitting LIVE: Congress Parliamentary Strategy Group meeting will be held tomorrow in Delhi at 4:30 pm to discuss the strategy for the Parliament sitting to be held from November 30. Meanwhile, the Union cabinet will meet at 1 pm on Friday with delimitation bill likely in focus.
Parliament special sitting LIVE: A four-day sitting of Parliament will be held from November 30 to December 3, the union government said on Thursday. The sitting will be held to transact essential government business, subject to exigencies....Read More
The move came amidst speculations that the government could convene a special sitting to push through the Delimitation Bill and the Constitutional Amendment Bill aimed at implementing 33 per cent reservation for women from 2029.
Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju said the government had requested Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla and Rajya Sabha Chairman CP Radhakrishnan to reconvene the two Houses.
The government has proposed that the Lok Sabha be reconvened on November 30 and the Rajya Sabha on December 2.
Congress Parliamentary Strategy Group meeting will be held tomorrow in Delhi at 4:30 pm to discuss the strategy for the Parliament sitting to be held from November 30. Meanwhile, the Union cabinet will meet at 1 pm on Friday with delimitation bill likely in focus.
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- 26 Nov 2026, 09:04:39 PM IST
Parliament special sitting LIVE: Congress Parliamentary Strategy Group meeting at 4:30 pm tomorrow
Parliament special sitting LIVE: Congress Parliamentary Strategy Group meeting to be held tomorrow, November 27 in Delhi at 4:30 PM to discuss the strategy for the Parliament sitting to be held from November 30.
- 26 Nov 2026, 09:02:27 PM IST
Parliament special sitting LIVE: Keshav Prasad Maurya calls centre's move an ‘effort for meaningful debate’
Parliament special sitting LIVE: On the Parliament session from November 30, UP deputy CM Keshav Prasad Maurya said, "From the government's side, there is always an effort for meaningful debate, whereas from the opposition's side, there is an attempt to waste the entire time merely in uproar. My only prayer to God is to grant them good sense so that the Parliament session is utilised constructively for the welfare of the countrymen."
(via ANI)
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- 26 Nov 2026, 08:55:37 PM IST
Parliament special sitting LIVE: Union cabinet to meet at 1 pm tomorrow
Parliament special sitting LIVE: Union cabinet to meet at 1pm on Friday, delimitation bill likely focus.
- 26 Nov 2026, 08:47:47 PM IST
Parliament special sitting LIVE: Kiren Rijiju says sitting of both Houses may conclude on Dec 3
Parliament special sitting LIVE: "The Government has requested Hon'ble Speaker, Lok Sabha, and Hon'ble Chairman, Rajya Sabha, to reconvene Lok Sabha on Monday, 30th November, 2026 and Rajya Sabha on Wednesday, 2nd December, 2026, respectively, to transact essential Government Business," union minister Kiren Rijiju said on Thursday.
Subject to exigencies of the business, the sitting of both Houses may conclude on December 3, 2026, the minister for parliamentary affairs said on 'X'.
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- 26 Nov 2026, 08:44:17 PM IST
Parliament special sitting LIVE: John Brittas calls it ‘mockery of democracy’
Parliament special sitting LIVE: Reacting to the proposed special sitting of Parliament from November 30, CPI(M) MP John Brittas alleged that the government's mergers, takeovers and amalgamations had a political objective.
CPIM MP John Brittas tweeted, “Modi Govt's so-called amalgamations, takeovers, mergers and buyouts appear to have one sinister objective: manufacture a majority to push through delimitation under the guise of the Women’s Reservation Bill. The real 'expenditure' for the session will be humongous!!”
“A majority manufactured through political manipulation is not a mandate. It is a mockery of democracy. If this is how India’s electoral future is being reshaped, the special session of Parliament on November 30 could mark the saddest chapter in the history of Indian democracy. Women’s empowerment must never become a smokescreen for electoral engineering,” he added.
- 26 Nov 2026, 08:35:46 PM IST
Parliament special sitting LIVE: ‘Request mocks Parliament’, says Congress' Manish Tewari
Parliament special sitting LIVE: Senior Congress MP Manish Tewari said, "This request mocks the institution of Parliament. It is time for the Winter Session of Parliament to convene. A Special Session is a mechanism for convening during the inter-session period. It can and should not become a substitute for a regular winter session."
"Why not just convene a regular winter session and the government can if the government chooses too , it can always regurgitate defeated legislation," he added
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- 26 Nov 2026, 08:28:51 PM IST
Parliament special sitting LIVE: Congress to hold parliamentary strategy committee meet on Nov 27
Parliament special sitting LIVE: Congress will hold its parliamentary strategy committee meeting tomorrow.
- 26 Nov 2026, 08:26:55 PM IST
Parliament special sitting LIVE: 4-day sitting to be held from Nov 30 to Dec 3
Parliament special sitting LIVE: A four-day sitting of Parliament will be held from November 30 to December 3.
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- 26 Nov 2026, 08:25:26 PM IST
Parliament special sitting LIVE: Houses to reconvene from Nov 30
Parliament special sitting LIVE: The Union government on Thursday said a four-day sitting of Parliament will be held from November 30 to December 3 to transact essential government business, subject to exigencies.