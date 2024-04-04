 ‘Party directionless’: Gourav Vallabh, Congress spokesperson, announces exit | Latest News India - Hindustan Times
‘Party directionless’: Gourav Vallabh, Congress spokesperson, announces exit

ByHT News Desk
Apr 04, 2024 08:37 AM IST

In a letter to Congress chief Mallikarjun Kharge, Vallabh cited reasons such as caste census, and said that he cannot raise ‘anti-Sanatan’ slogans.

Professor Gourav Vallabh, a Congress spokesperson who represented the party on TV debates on finance and economy-related issues, tendered his resignation from the party on Thursday.

Gourav Vallabh (File Photo)
Gourav Vallabh (File Photo)

Calling the grand old party ‘directionless,’ Vallabh, in a letter to Congress chief Mallikarjun Kharge, Vallabh cited reasons such as caste census, and said that he cannot raise ‘anti-Sanatan’ slogans.'

(Developing story, check again for details)

Thursday, April 04, 2024
Follow Us On