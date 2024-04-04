‘Party directionless’: Gourav Vallabh, Congress spokesperson, announces exit
Apr 04, 2024 08:37 AM IST
In a letter to Congress chief Mallikarjun Kharge, Vallabh cited reasons such as caste census, and said that he cannot raise ‘anti-Sanatan’ slogans.
Professor Gourav Vallabh, a Congress spokesperson who represented the party on TV debates on finance and economy-related issues, tendered his resignation from the party on Thursday.
Calling the grand old party ‘directionless,’ Vallabh, in a letter to Congress chief Mallikarjun Kharge, Vallabh cited reasons such as caste census, and said that he cannot raise ‘anti-Sanatan’ slogans.'
(Developing story, check again for details)
