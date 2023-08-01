Home / India News / Patna high court rejects petition against Bihar government's caste-based survey

ByHT News Desk
Aug 01, 2023 01:38 PM IST

Patna high court rejects petition against Bihar government's caste-based survey

The Patna high court on Tuesday dismissed pleas challenging the decision of the Bihar government to conduct a caste-based survey in the state. The high court has, in effect, paved the way for a caste-based survey in the state.

Bihar chief minister Nitish Kumar

Sign out