With the Sharad Pawar-led NCP (SP) appearing set to support the delimitation bill, its Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) allies, the Congress and Shiv Sena (UBT), on Saturday launched a sharp attack on the party, accusing it of backstabbing, abandoning its ideological commitment and betraying Maharashtra's interests by aligning with the BJP-led Centre.

The NCP (SP) has chosen to stay away from the INDIA bloc’s discussion on its strategy against the Delimitation Bill that is likely to be placed in the upcoming special session of the Parliament. (@NCPspeaks) more less

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On Saturday, NCP (SP) chose to stay away from the INDIA bloc’s discussion on its strategy against the Delimitation Bill that is likely to be placed in the upcoming special session of the Parliament commencing from November 30.

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Senior Congress leader Vijay Wadettiwar accused NCP (SP) chief Sharad Pawar of abandoning the progressive ideology that he championed throughout his political career, and alleged that the party was driven solely by the pursuit of power. Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Sanjay Raut went further, accusing the NCP (SP) leadership of compromising Maharashtra's self-respect by strengthening the hands of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union home minister Amit Shah.

Deep Dive Why is NCP (SP) considering supporting the delimitation bill after opposing it in April? Party insiders said some MPs feared losing political support and development funds, while defections from other opposition parties raised concerns that NCP (SP) could also split. One leader said the party believed it needed to survive politically. What conditions has NCP (SP) set for supporting the delimitation bill? Supriya Sule said the party wanted women’s reservation to be implemented, a 50% increase in Lok Sabha seats across all states, and adequate opposition representation on the delimitation commission. She also said the party would decide after reviewing the bill’s draft. Why are Congress and Shiv Sena (UBT) accusing NCP (SP) of betraying the MVA over the bill? They say NCP (SP)’s MPs were elected with MVA support and that backing the bill would mean taking a unilateral stand with the Centre. They also accuse the party of compromising Maharashtra’s interests and its stated progressive ideology.

“Sharad Pawar’s history is one of stabbing people in the back, and the people of Maharashtra and the country are well aware of it. NCP (SP) was formed solely for the sake of power. The party cannot accept living without power," he slammed and added, "It is like a fish out of water. It has now been proven that the party has no ideology."

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{{^usCountry}} He said that Pawar is 86 years old and has spent his entire life advocating progressive ideology. "I never imagined that a leader like him would join hands with communal and fundamentalist forces,” Wadettiwar said. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} He said that Pawar is 86 years old and has spent his entire life advocating progressive ideology. "I never imagined that a leader like him would join hands with communal and fundamentalist forces,” Wadettiwar said. {{/usCountry}}

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The Congress legislative party chief also recalled how leaders across political parties had supported Pawar's election to the Rajya Sabha when he was 85, hoping that the ideologies of Mahatma Phule, Rajarshi Shahu Maharaj and Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar would be represented in the Upper House. He alleged that Pawar was now working towards undermining that very legacy.

“After delimitation, when the situation in the country changes, a list of those responsible for weakening democracy will be drawn up, and Sharad Pawar's name will figure in it,” he alleged.

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He also questioned the argument that the NCP (SP) was considering supporting the Bill to prevent a split in the party, and alleged that the decision had been taken collectively by Pawar and his daughter, Supriya Sule. “Their only concern is power. They were born for power, and all they think about is acquiring power and holding on to it,” he said.

Raut, meanwhile, questioned the NCP (SP)'s justification for backing the government, pointing out that its eight MPs had been elected with the support of MVA constituents, including the Congress and Shiv Sena (UBT), and not the BJP. He said the opposition alliance had defeated BJP candidates in nearly five of those eight constituencies.

“If you take a unilateral decision and stand with the government, I do not think the people of Maharashtra will tolerate it,” Raut said, accusing the NCP (SP) leadership of forgetting the political circumstances in which its MPs had been elected.

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He also reminded the party of the role played by Modi and Shah in engineering the split in the undivided NCP and breaking the Pawar family, questioning why its leaders were now willing to align with the same leadership.

“This amounts to mortgaging your self-respect. If you are going to side with the BJP to help it retain power, then the party must first apologise to Anil Deshmukh and Nawab Malik,” Raut said, referring to the two former NCP ministers who faced legal action during the Mahayuti government's first tenure.

In his sharpest attack, Raut said the political move would amount to a betrayal of Maharashtra and its people.

“Modi and Shah have, for some time now, pursued a policy of bringing Maharashtra to ruin. Strengthening their hands amounts to betraying Maharashtra and its people. It is a betrayal of the Marathi people, and we will not tolerate it,” he said.

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Raut, however, refrained from directly questioning Pawar's decision, citing his health and hospitalisation. Instead, he held Pawar's colleagues responsible for preserving his political legacy, alleging that those who had been groomed and elevated by the veteran leader were now compromising his ideology for power.

“I feel his colleagues have betrayed him,” he said and questioned the NCP (SP)'s argument for supporting the Bill that it was necessary to prevent a split. Raut said the country and Maharashtra were more important than the survival of any political party.

“Our party was split, wasn't it? Seven of our MPs were poached to secure support for this very delimitation exercise. Does that mean we went and fell at Amit Shah's feet? No. We continued to fight, and we are still fighting,” he said.

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Warning the NCP (SP) MPs against supporting the legislation, he said they would face political consequences. “If even one of these MPs votes in favour of the Modi-Shah government, or rather, against Maharashtra, I can assure you that none of them will be re-elected. This is not about voting against the government; it is about voting against Maharashtra. We will launch a massive agitation across the state,” Raut said.

The remarks have come soon after it was clear that NCP (SP) will support the Delimitation Bill irrespective of its impact in its relation in the Opposition led INDIA bloc.