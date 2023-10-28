Pay 60k compensation to customer for delay, Kerala court tells Indian Railways

A consumer court in Kerala recently directed the Indian Railways to compensate a passenger with ₹60,000 for causing him inconvenience, mental agony and financial hardship due to the delay of a train by over 13 hours. Railways (Reuters File Photo)

The Ernakulam District Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission made the ruling on October 18 in response to a complaint filed by Karthik Mohan, employed with a private firm in Chennai. The complainant said that he had booked a ticket on the 22640 Alappuzha-Chennai Express from Ernakulam to Chennai in the hope of attending an important meeting in Chennai. However, the train suffered a delay of more than 13 hours, disrupting not only the complainant’s plans but also causing distress to many passengers on-board, including NEET exam candidates.

The Railways argued that the train was delayed due to reconstruction work at Arakkonam in Chennai division. It also said that SMS notifications were sent to all reserved passengers, including the complainant, informing them of the delay and suggesting alternate transport options. Additionally, a full refund was also made available to the passengers, it said.

After hearing the arguments of both the parties, the Commission ruled, “The significance of a passenger’s time is undeniable. The unexpected delay caused substantial inconvenience and distress, particularly to the complainant, who had a pivotal professional commitment. Although the purpose of the journey was not specified at the time of ticket booking, the railways, as a major Public Sector Undertaking, ought to prioritise timely and efficient service.”

“Naturally, the complainant had suffered a lot of inconvenience, mental agony, hardships, financial loss, etc. due to the negligence on the part of the opposite parties. This order is rendered in favour of the complainant, reaffirming the principles of accountability, especially for institutions that form the backbone of a nation’s connectivity and economy,” it said.

