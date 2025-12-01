Search
Mon, Dec 01, 2025
'Payment for betrayal': Coimbatore man's chilling selfie with wife's body after killing her

HT News Desk
Published on: Dec 01, 2025 01:44 pm IST

Before the murder, Balamurugan and Sirpriya had an argument over a phone call. The accused suspected the woman of having an affair with one of his relatives.

A man in Tamil Nadu's Coimbatore murdered his estranged wife, then posed for a selfie with her body. Fuelled by rage over suspicion of an affair, the man entered his wife's hostel and hacked her to death using a sickle on Sunday.

The 32-year-old accused, identified as S Balamurugan, had been separated from his 30-year-old wife S Sirpriya, but took strong objection to the affair he suspected her of having.

On the pretext of meeting Sirpriya, Balamurugan dropped by her hostel in Coimbatore on Sunday, met her in the waiting area and brutally attacked her multiple times with a sickle, leading to her death.

Balamurugan then sat on a chair next to the dead body, took a selfie on his mobile with his estranged wife’s corpse and reportedly posted it as a status on his WhatsApp account. According to an India Today report, the man captioned the picture: “The payment for betrayal is death".

Sirpriya and Balamurugran had been separated and their two kids had since moved to the woman's maternal home in Coimbatore, shifting from Tamil Nadu's Tirunelveli. “She left her children with her mother, and she had moved to the private women’s hostel and was working in a store,” a Coimbatore police officer told HT.

The woman had been working at a private firm in Coimbatore and was living in the hostel where the brutal murder took place. The incident sent shockwaves throughout the women's hostel and women there ran out in fear as the man stabbed his estranged wife.

A case has been registered and the Rathinapuri Police are investigating.

(With inputs from HT correspondent, PTI)

